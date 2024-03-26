Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 23

March 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

The Idaho Steelheads returned to Boise last week for the first time since Mar. 2 and collected four out of a possible six points in a three-game series vs. the Tulsa Oilers. Francesco Arcuri scored the overtime winner on Wednesday night in a 3-2 victory but two nights later the Oilers won 4-1. Saturday night Idaho bounced back with a 10-1 defeat of Tulsa as Captain A.J. White recorded his 300th point as a Steelhead scoring two goals and adding an assist.

Idaho (42-18-2-2, 88pts, 0.688) enters this week second place in the Mountain Division, third in the Western Conference and entire ECHL trailing the Kansas City Mavericks by 10 points with eight games remaining (5 home, 3 away).

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Mar. 27 at Utah | 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 29 at Utah | 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 30 at Utah | 7:10 p.m.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Mar. 20 vs. Tulsa | 3-2 OTW | Highlights Game Recap Box Score

Friday, Mar. 22 vs. Tulsa | 4-1 LOSS | Highlights Game Recap Box Score

Saturday, Mar. 23 vs. Tulsa | 10-1 WIN | Highlights Game Recap Box Score

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

X - Kansas City Mavericks (46-11-4-2, 98pts)

X - Idaho Steelheads (42-18-2-2, 88pts)

Tulsa Oilers (28-29-6-1, 63pts)

Utah Grizzlies (29-32-3-0, 61pts)

Allen Americans (27-32-2-1, 57pts)

Wichita Thunder (23-32-7-1, 54pts)

Rapid City Rush (25-25-3-0, 53pts)

