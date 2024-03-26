Jackson Pierson Nets 16th, But Glads Narrowly Defeated, 2-1

March 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (20-40-3-1) were narrowly defeated by the Orlando Solar Bears (34-22-6-2) by a final score of 2-1 on Saturday night, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

First Star: Evan Fitzpatrick (ORL) - 38 saves on 39 shots, victory

Second Star: Aaron Luchuk (ORL) - 1 game-winning goal

Third Star: Josh Boyko (ATL) -28 saves on 30 shots

In what was a defensive first period, the Gladiators and Solar Bears found themselves knotted up, with the shots on goal 9-8 in favor of Atlanta.

Atlanta would strike just one minute and thirty-two seconds in the middle frame, with Jackson Pierson slapping in a slick feed from Micah Miller. (1:32)

The chess match would continue throughout the remainder of the second stanza, as both teams went to the locker room with the score 1-0.

Come the third period, Orlando would break through, when Ben Carroll (5th) was able to squeeze a wrist shot past Josh Boyko. The goal would be reviewed for potential goaltender interference, but after a second-look, the officials determined that the goal would count. (10:14)

Less than two minutes later, the Solar Bears would find the net once more, with Aaron Luchuk (18th) bursting into the zone, and beating Boyko. (12:12)

Josh Boyko ended the night with 28 saves on 30 shots for the Gladiators, while Evan Fitzpatrick turned aside 38 of 39 in the victory for Orlando.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.