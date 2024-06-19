Mystics at Fever Postgame Information - June 19

June 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







Mystics Game Notes:

The Mystics tied their season-high of 26 assists in a game while making 11 three-pointers.

The team had 16 assists in the first half, the most the Mystics have had in a half this season.

This is the fourth time in the last five games that the Mystics have made 10+ threes in a game.

This is the sixth-consecutive game that the Mystics have had 20+ assists.

The Mystics are third in the league in assists per game, averaging 20.9, trailing behind the Liberty (22.4) and Lynx (24.8).

Ariel Atkins led the Mystics for the ninth time this season with 27 points, two assists, one block, and one steal.

Tonight, Atkins passed Monique Currie (449) and Ivory Latta (449) to become 4th in Mystics franchise history in assists, now with a total of 450 career assists.

This is Atkins' second consecutive game with 27+ points and only the sixth time in her career that she has met the scoring mark.

Atkins (2549) now needs three more points to pass Elena Delle Donne (2551) to become the fifth all-time scorer in Mystics franchise history.

Stefanie Dolson had 14 points, including four made threes, three assists, and one block, while leading the team with seven rebounds.

Tonight, Dolson surpassed 1,000 career points for the Mystics, now with 1,007 points with the team.

This is the fourth game this season in which Dolson has had 3+ made threes in a game and the sixth time in her career that she has had 4+ threes in a game.

Dolson is currently 4th in the league in three-point percentage, shooting 45.3% from behind the arc.

Karlie Samuelson had 16 points, five assists, three rebounds, and two steals in the game.

This is the first time in Samuelson's career that she has had 10+ points and 5+ assists in a game.

Samuelson picked up four assists in the second quarter, which is now her career high in assists in a quarter.

Emily Engstler, with a season high of 17 minutes played, led the bench with seven points, four rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal.

Julie Vanloo had a team high of eight assists to go along with six points, three rebounds, and one steal.

Vanloo has had 5+ assists in nine games this season

Vanloo sits second among all rookies, averaging 5.5 assists per game, trailing only behind Caitlyn Clark (6.2).

