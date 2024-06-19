Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky - June 20

June 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Chicago, IL - The Dallas Wings (3-10) will visit the Chicago Sky (4-9) at 11 a.m. CT on Thursday. The game will air live from Wintrust Arena on Bally Sports Southwest and stream on WNBA League Pass. On the call will be Ron Thulin and Fran Harris.

The shorthanded Wings will look to end an eight-game skid when they face the Sky for the third time this season. Dallas and Chicago split their opening week meetings at College Park Center, with the Wings taking Game 1, 87-79, before the Sky won Game 2, 83-74. Dallas last played on Monday, a 90-78 setback at the Minnesota Lynx, while Chicago has lost four straight, most recently 91-83 at the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

How To Follow Airing on Bally Sports Southwest and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

2024 Wings-Sky Schedule & Results

5/15 at DAL W, 87-79 (Box Score | Recap)

5/18 at DAL L, 74-83 (Box Score | Recap)

6/20 at CHI 11 a.m. CT

All-time series tied, 26-26

Game Status Report Arike Ogunbowale - Questionable (Achilles)

Natasha Howard - Doubtful (Foot)

Jaelyn Brown - Out (Illness)

Satou Sabally - Out (Shoulder)

Maddy Siegrist - Out (Finger)

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.