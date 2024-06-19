Atlanta Dream Fall to Minnesota

June 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







* The Atlanta Dream started Haley Jones, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Nia Coffey and Tina Charles for the third consecutive time this season. * The Dream's all-time record against the Lynx moves to 12-29 and 7-14 when playing in Minnesota. * Charles led the Dream with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double, her sixth of the season. * With Charles' help, Atlanta recorded a new season high in rebounding with 47. * Coffey followed Charles with her strongest performance of the season so far with 11 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists. The forward notched a new season high in points, rebounds and blocks.

Quotes: Head coach Tanisha Wright on the night overall... "Good, gritty fight against a really good team. Down a person, I thought our fight was good, holding this team to 68 points. I thought defensively we were okay. The first half was a little bit choppy, but once we settled in, we were okay. Offensively, we missed shots, and that's just the nature of the game." Head coach Tanisha Wright on the team's defensive performance... "I thought our defensive effort was a lot better in the second half. We settled in, but we were a lot more active. I thought we did a good job on the schemes, in terms of what we were trying to accomplish. And as a result, we were able to hold them to some tough shots."

Game Summary: Q1:

* Charles anchored the Dream on the glass, pulling down five rebounds within the first eight minutes of the game. * Charles and Howard combined for nine of the Dream's 12 first quarter points, recording four and five, respectively. * The Dream recorded three blocks in the first quarter, all recorded by Coffey herself. * Defensively, Atlanta held Minnesota to shooting 38.9% from the field in the first. * Atlanta tied the Lynx in second chance points, 4-4. * Collectively the Dream recorded 13 rebounds in the first quarter compared to the Lynx's nine.

Q2:

* Fueled by Coffey, who reached a season high of nine points in the second quarter, the Dream went on a 13-5 run to cut the Lynx lead to two, 30-32. * Coffey led all scorers in the first half with 11 points, three assists and six rebounds. * Coffey and Charles tied to lead the Dream on the boards with six rebounds apiece in the first half. * As a team, the Dream shot 37.5% from 3-point range and 100% from the free throw line in the second.

Q3:

* With seconds remaining in the third, Jones hit a buzzer-beat layup to cut the Lynx lead to single digits, 47-56. * Jones went 4-for-4 in the third quarter, headlining the Dream with eight points for the quarter. The guard accounted for 58.8% of the team's points in the third quarter, with one assist and two points created from assists in addition to her scoring. * Lorela Cubaj and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus chipped in four points off the bench for Atlanta. * The Dream tied with the Lynx in both points in the paint and second chance points for the quarter, with 10 and two, respectively.

Q4:

* Charles led the Dream with six points and three rebounds in the fourth. * Atlanta outscored Minnesota in the paint, 8-4. The team went 4-for-12. * The Dream also outpaced the Lynx in fast break points by two.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.