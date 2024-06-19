Washington Mystics to Play Indiana Fever at Capital One Arena on September 19

June 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Mystics announced that the September 19 game against the Indiana Fever will be played at Capital One Arena (COA). Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on Monumental Sports Network.

Existing season ticket members and plan holders will have their seats relocated to similar locations in COA. Fans who have already secured single game tickets directly from the team will be refunded and have an opportunity to buy new, comparable seats for the game at the original purchase price. Tickets for the game will go on-sale Thursday, June 27th.

Purchasing tickets through any source other than the Mystics or the team's official ticketing partner, Ticketmaster, is not recommended, and the buyer assumes all risk when purchasing from an unauthorized seller. The Washington Mystics are not responsible for invalid or counterfeit tickets purchased through non-authorized sellers. For more information, visit www.WashingtonMystics.com.

This will be the fourth game that Washington will play at Capital One Arena this season. The Mystics recently hosted the Chicago Sky on June 6, and Indiana Fever the following night. Washington will host the Phoenix Mercury on July 16 at COA for the team's annual camp day. All six Mystics home games to date have been sellouts.

