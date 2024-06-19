New York Liberty Taken Down by Phoenix Mercury, 93-99

June 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

On Tuesday, the New York Liberty (12-3) fell to the Phoenix Mercury (8-7), 93-99.

At 12-3, the 2024 Liberty are tied for the team's best record through 15 games in franchise history, matching New York's 12-3 start in 1997.

The Liberty outrebounded the Mercury by six in the loss. New York is now 10-1 this season in games where the Liberty equaled or surpassed their opponent's rebounding total.

New York's 18 three-pointers set a new season-high and tied the franchise and WNBA record for most made threes in a single game.

The Liberty's eight three-pointers in the third quarter tied the franchise record for most three-pointers in a single quarter.

One month after becoming the first team in WNBA history to have all five starters make multiple three-pointers in a single game on May 18 vs. Indiana, each member of the starting unit made multiple three-pointers against Phoenix, marking the second time in WNBA history that all five of a team's starters have made multiple threes in a game.

New York set a season high with 14 steals against Phoenix.

Up Next: The New York Liberty will face the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday, June 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.

KEY RUNS

Q1: New York went on a 10-0 run from the 2:55 mark of the first to the 1:23 mark of the first quarter.

Q2: Phoenix went on a 13-2 run from the 4:17 mark of the second to the 2:13 mark of the second quarter.

Q3: New York went on a 20-7 run from the 9:12 mark of the third to the 4:05 mark of the third quarter.

Q4: Phoenix went on a 14-4 run from the 9:44 mark of the fourth to the 6:44 mark of the final quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty offense with 28 points on 67% (10-15) shooting from the field and 100% (4-4) shooting from beyond the arc to go along with five assists, four rebounds, one block and a season-high five steals. Stewart set a new season high with four three-pointers and reached 400 career three-pointers with her made three at 5:17 of the third quarter. With her ninth career game with at least 10 field goals made and four three-pointers, Stewart now has the ninth-most such games in WNBA history. Stewart's five games with five or more stocks (steals plus blocks) are tied for the second-most in the WNBA so far this season.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points and tied her season-high with four three-pointers to extend her streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-pointer to 40, a Liberty franchise record and the longest active streak in the WNBA. Ionescu tied Diana Taurasi for the sixth-longest streak of at least one made three-pointer in WNBA history. Ionescu added eight assists and seven rebounds to go along with two steals and a block. Ionescu also had 11 points in the opening quarter for her fourth double-digit performance in a first quarter this season, tying Kahleah Copper and Kayla McBride for the most in the league. Ionescu ranks second in the WNBA in first-quarter scoring so far in 2024.

One game after setting her career high with 34 points against Las Vegas on Saturday, Jonquel Jones tied her career high with seven assists against the Mercury, which is the most by a center so far this season. Jones added 17 points on 55% (6-11) shooting from the field and 50% (3-6) shooting from beyond the arc to go along with six rebounds, two steals and a block. Jones has hit at least three three-pointers in her last four games, marking the longest streak of three or more three-pointers in her career and the longest active streak in the WNBA. After scoring 12 points in the first half, Jones scored double-digit points in six consecutive halves dating back to the second half of her game at Connecticut on June 8, which tied the longest such streak of her career.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton scored 12 points to go along with nine rebounds, five assists and one steal. With 33 rebounds over her last four games, Laney-Hamilton tied her career high for rebounds in any three-game stretch. Laney-Hamilton recorded at least three assists in each of her last seven games, tying her third-longest streak of at least three assists since joining the Liberty. Laney-Hamilton finished with at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists for the 11th time in a Liberty uniform, tying Vickie Johnson for the sixth-most such games in franchise history.

Kayla Thornton reached 200 career made three-pointers with her three-pointer at 1:31 of the second quarter. Thornton finished with 12 points on 67% (4-6) shooting from beyond the arc, tying her career high with four made threes.

Leonie Fiebich earned the first block of her career on a Diana Taurasi three-point attempt at 8:58 of the second quarter and recorded the first multi-steal game of her career.

Kennedy Burke had multiple steals for the 15th time in her career and her second time in a Liberty uniform.

