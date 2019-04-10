Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: April 10 at Down East

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans take on the Down East Wood Ducks (affiliate of the Texas Rangers) with first pitch at 11:00 a.m. In the series finale of the three-game set, RHP Alex Lange (0-1, 10.80 ERA) starts for the Birds against RHP Tyler Phillips (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 10:45 a.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

WOODIES SCORE FOUR IN THE SEVENTH, BEAT BIRDS

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans carried a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh on Tuesday evening, but the Down East Wood Ducks scored four runs in the frame in a 5-4 win from Grainger Stadium. Eric Jenkins' two-run triple made it a one-run game before Anderson Tejeda ripped a two-run double to give the Woodies the lead for good. D.J. Wilson (1), Aramis Ademan (2) and Kevonte Mitchell (1) all plated runs for the Birds. Luis Lugo was strong on the mound in his first start of the season, going five innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out six and walking one in a no-decision.

THE HITS KEEP COMING...FOR THEM

The Pelicans pitching staff has allowed an astounding 69 hits through its first six contests (11.5/game). Only the El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) have ceded more hits (80) through six games so far in the MiLB. For perspective, through 11 games, the Detroit Tigers pitching staff has only allowed 68 hits this season while the Twins, Indians and Pirates have all allowed fewer base knocks in nine, 10 and nine games respectively. Through the first six games of 2018, the Pelicans allowed 55 hits, while it took eight games to reach the 61-hit mark.

TIGER ON THE MOUND

Alex Lange gets the start for the Birds in the series finale against the Wood Ducks. The former LSU ace was one of the best pitchers for the Pelicans in 2018, finishing sixth in the Carolina League in ERA (3.74). Though he struggled in his first start of 2019 (3.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K), Lange is poised for a bounce back. After his worst start of the season in 2018 (6 ER against Buies Creek on July 27), he threw six shutout innings of two-hit baseball in the following start against July 3.

BATS STILL WARMING UP

Through the first five games of the season, the Pelicans have only scored 18 runs (3.0/game). The Birds currently rank ninth in the Carolina League in batting average (.185), OBP (.265), SLG (.245) and OPS (.509). Myrtle Beach has also struck out 66 times, second most in the league (just behind Down East), and only homered twice, which is seventh in the circuit. Miguel Amaya and Kevonte Mitchell are the only two Birds to send a ball over the fence in the first five games. Mitchell is swining a hot bat, though, as he has recorded back-to-back multi-hit games (4-for-8).

RENEWING THE RIVALRY

Since the Wood Ducks entered the Carolina League in 2017, the Woodies and the Pelicans have had some fiercely played games. While Myrtle Beach is 31-22 against Down East since they entered the circuit, Down East bested the Pelicans in Myrtle Beach during the 2017 postseason, winning a share of the Mills Cup Championship in a hurricane-shortened season. Out of the 53 regular-season meetings, 33 have been decided by three runs or fewer (62 percent). The Pelicans are 19-14 in those games (10-6 in 2018). In 2017, the Pelicans outscored the Wood Ducks 127-109 in 27 games (average score per game: 4.7-4.0), while the Birds topped them in 2018 as well, 127-102 in 24 games (5.3-4.5). Overall, the Pelicans lead in the run column 273-219 (5.1-4.1).

BRINGING IN THE BIG GUNS

A new year means many new players in the Pelicans' clubhouse, and this year, there are some big-time prospects on the squad. The Opening Day roster features six top prospects (according to the Cubs Top 30 Prospect Rankings from Baseball America). Catcher Miguel Amaya (No. 2 in Baseball America, No. 1 on MLB.com) leads the pack while shortstop Aramis Ademan (No. 10 in Baseball America, No. 6 on MLB.com) isn't far behind as he returns for his second year in Myrtle Beach. RHP Paul Richan (No. 7 in Baseball America, No. 18 on MLB.com) and RHP Alex Lange (No. 14 in Baseball America, No. 12 on MLB.com) are the two prospects on the bump for the Birds. While they don't come in on MLB.com, outfielders D.J. Wilson (No. 25 in Baseball America) and Jimmy Herron (No. 27 in Baseball America) round out the list for Myrtle Beach.

PELICAN POINTS

Catcher Tyler Payne came in to pitch the bottom of the eighth inning on Monday. In a scoreless frame, he struck out two batters. Payne is the fourth position player in the last two years to take the mound for the Pelicans after Daniel Spingola, Yeiler Peguero, Tyler Pearson and Roberto Caro all pitched in 2018...Playing, and winning, low-scoring games was a theme of 2018 as well. After April of last year, the Pelicans were 42-19 when they scored three or more runs. When they scored four or more runs, the Birds were 35-9.

