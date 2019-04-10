April 10 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

April 10, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at POTOMAC NATIONALS (WASHINGTON NATIONALS)

Wednesday, April 10, 2019 | 7:05 PM | Game 7, Away Game 7 | Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium | Woodbridge, VA

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: www.carolinamudcats.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App

STREAMING VIDEO: N/A

Overall Record: CAR: 4-2; POT: 3-3

Streaks: CAR: W2; POT: L2

Last 10 Games: CAR: 4-2, POT: 3-3

Home Record: CAR: 0-0; POT: 3-3

Road Record: CAR: 4-2; POT: 0-0

Division Record: CAR: 2-2; POT: 0-0

Current Series: CAR leads 2-0 (of 3)

Season Series: CAR leads 2-0 (of 14)

CAR v. OPP: 0-0 @CAR (7), 2-0 @OPP (7)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

TONIGHT, 4/10 at Potomac, 7:05 PM: Carolina RHP Bowden Francis (0-0, 4.50) at Potomac RHP Kyle Johnston (0-1, 15.43)

THU, 4/11 vs. Wilmington, 7:00 PM: Wilmington RHP Brady Singer (0-1, 3.38) at Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (1-0, 1.80)

FRI, 4/12 vs. Wilmington, 7:00 PM: Wilmington LHP Jackson Kowar (0-0, 0.00) at Carolina RHP Noah Zavolas (1-0, 1.80)

TONIGHT: The Mudcats look for a sweep tonight as they play the third and final game of a three game series versus the Potomac Nationals at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, VA. The Mudcats took both games of yesterday's doubleheader against the P-Nats and have already won the series two games to none... Tonight's game is also the final game of Carolina's season opening seven game road trip. The Mudcats, after splitting their first series in Kinston 2-2, are currently 4-2 in their season opening road trip.

ICYMI: The Mudcats swept both games of a Tuesday night doubleheader in Potomac winning game one 7-2 and taking game two 6-0 against the Nationals at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium. Rob Henry and Christian Taugner led the way in game one with Henry going 2-for-3 with a home run and Taugner turning in a quality start in his season debut. Joantgel Segovia hit a lead off homer and starter Matt Smith struck out five over four scoreless frames in game two. The twin bill sweep clinched a series victory for the Mudcats (4-2) as they took a two games to none lead in the three game series. The twin bill sweep also clinched a winning record for Carolina in its season opening seven game road trip.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Joantgel Segovia led off game two of last night's doubleheader with a home run on just the second pitch of the game thrown by Potomac's starter Luis Reyes. Before Segovia, Corey Ray was the last Mudcats player to start a game with a home run as he homered to start a home game against Myrtle Beach (off Ryan Kellogg) on 5/26/17.

TONIGHT'S STARTER: Carolina's Opening Night starter Bowden Francis has the start for the Mudcats in tonight's series finale in Potomac. Francis last pitched on 4/4 at Down East where he finished without a decision after totaling eight strikeouts and just two runs allowed over four innings pitched. He began that start with three scoreless frames and with seven strikeouts over those first three innings before giving up a couple of runs and a couple of hits in the fourth. Francis ended up going four full frames in all, while reaching 75 pitches, and totaled eight strikeouts against just one walk... Francis started the 2018 season with Low-A Wisconsin before earning a promotion to High-A Carolina last August. He went 5-8 with a 4.41 ERA over 22 G and 19 GS (104.0 IP, 29 BB, 95 SO) last season with Wisconsin and 2-2 with a 4.88 ERA over 4 G and 4 GS (24.0 IP, 9 BB, 11 SO) with Carolina.

HOW THEY'RE BUILT: The Mudcats open the 2019 season with 11 returning players from last season... The 2019 squad features three of the Brewers' Top 30 prospects (as rated by MLBPipeline.com) including OF Tristen Lutz (No. 5), C Payton Henry (No. 10) and C Mario Feliciano (No. 22).

'CATS v. NATS: The Mudcats are just 42-64 all-time (since 2012) versus the P-Nats. They are additionally just 15-41 when playing in Potomac and 27-23 when playing the P-Nats at home. Carolina went 1-5 overall last season versus Potomac, including an 0-3 mark at Potomac and 1-2 at home.

BIG LEAGUE CAMP: Devin Hairston played in 13 MLB Spring Training games for the Brewers in 2019 (2-for-8, 3 R, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 6 SO). Hairston also traveled with Milwaukee to Montreal for an exhibition game versus Toronto on 3/25 and scored a run... Tristen Lutz played in 17 MLB Spring Training games (1-for-18, 4 R, 3 BB, 10 SO)... Rodrigo Benoit appeared in five MLB Spring Training games (5 G, 3.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 HR, 4 SO)... Matt Hardy appeared in one MLB Spring Training game and earned a victory on 3/24 vs. ARI (1-0, 0.2 IP, 1 BB)... Additional MLB Spring Training appearances: Mario Feliciano (2 G, 0-for-4, R, RBI, BB, SO), Payton Henry (11 G, 1-for-12, R, 2B, RBI, BB, 3 SO), Ryan Aguilar (1 G, 1 PA, 1 HBP), Julio Garcia (1 G, 0-for-1), Zach Clark (1 G, 0-for-2, 2 SO), Rob Henry (2 G, 0-for-1, SO), Joantgel Segovia (1 G, 1-for-1, R).

PLAYOFF DROUGHT: The Mudcats failed to reach the playoffs again in 2018, stretching their current playoff drought to seven consecutive Carolina League seasons. Carolina has additionally failed to reach the playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons overall between their time in the Carolina League (2012-Present) and Southern League (1991-2011). The Mudcats last reached the playoffs in 2008 when they lost to the Mississippi Braves in the Southern League Championship Series... Current post-season droughts in MiLB (full-season teams): Buffalo (AAA)/Delmarva: 13 seasons, New Orleans (AAA): 11 seasons, Iowa (AAA): 10 seasons, Hartford (AA): 9 seasons, Louisville (AAA): 8 seasons.

ON THIS DATE: April 10, 1994 - Trey Beamon became the second Carolina Mudcats player in franchise history to total five hits in a single game after going 5-for-5 on April 10, 1994 versus the Greenville Braves. Beamon led the Southern League in batting average that same season while hitting .323 over 112 games. Beamon also totaled a .375 on-base, slugged .440 and had a .815 OPS. Beamon accumulated 140 hits, five home runs and 47 RBI that season for the then-Pittsburgh Pirates affiliated Mudcats in 1994.

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

