Dash's Opening Weekend Filled with Promotions

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Dash are back! Winston-Salem's home opener is set for Thursday, April 11, at 7 p.m. against the Potomac Nationals. For tickets, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or click here. The four-game series with Potomac will be followed by three games against the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

Here is all of the fun in store at BB&T Ballpark during the Dash's seven-game homestand from April 11-17: Thursday, April 11 - 7 p.m (BUY TICKETS) - Lowes Foods Thirsty ThursdayTM, with select beers available for just $2 through the seventh inning - Pups in the Park Night, presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics: Purchase a $5 pooch pass at the PTI Fly Easy Box Office to bring your furry friend into the park!

Friday, April 12 - 7 p.m (BUY TICKETS) - Postgame Fireworks, presented by PTI Fly Easy - Kids Run the Bases, powered by New Balance Winston-Salem

Saturday, April 13 - 6 p.m. (BUY TICKETS) - Chick-fil-A Four Pack Night: For as low as $32, you receive four tickets to this game, along with four Dash hats and four chicken sandwich vouchers redeemable at the Chick-fil-A at Thruway Shopping Center. This deal must be purchased in advance by calling (336) 714-2287. - Kids Run the Bases, powered by New Balance Winston-Salem - Live Music Saturday: Saturday's game will feature a live band performing on the patio prior to the game. - Food Truck Festival: The club will host a Food Truck Festival prior to and during the 6 p.m. game. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Lawn tickets purchased in advance are available for just $5. Prices will increase at the gate on the day of the event. A $25 VIP Ticket, which includes two drink vouchers, a Dash Mason Jar and 15-minute early access, is also available in advance of Saturday's game.

Sunday, April 14 - 2 p.m. (BUY TICKETS) - Lowes Foods Family Sunday: Children ages 12 and under will receive free access to our Kids Zone. Also, two Dash players will sign autographs on the concourse before the game. - Kids Run the Bases, powered by New Balance Winston-Salem - Latin American Jersey Day: The Dash will be celebrating their local Latin American community again this season by wearing Rayados jerseys as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión", or "Fun Cup," initiative; "Rayados", which translates to "the Striped Ones," is born out of collaboration with the baseball team and the Hispanic League of Winston-Salem. - Craft Fair: The Dash are hosting a Craft Fair before and during the game that will feature regional vendors selling handmade arts & crafts, antiques and food item

Monday, April 15 - 7 p.m. (BUY TICKETS) -Free Food Monday: Fans can enjoy free hot dogs and french fries until 8:30 p.m...for FREE! Also, corn dogs will also be available for free while supplies last. Normal ticket prices apply. -Hockey Night, presented by the Carolina Thunderbirds: Wear your favorite hockey gear as the Dash celebrate the game from the Great White North. The night will feature hockey-related games and trivia between innings.

Tuesday, April 16 - 7 p.m. (BUY TICKETS) -Taco Tuesday: For Tuesday's home game, the Dash will be serving $2 tacos through 8:30 p.m.!

Wednesday, April 17 - 7 p.m. (BUY TICKETS) -Winston Wednesday: As part of Winston Wednesday, the Dash will celebrate the Twin City with $10 presale tickets! -Warthogs Day: In honor of their former moniker, the Dash will sport Warthogs jerseys as part of their Winston Wednesday celebration! The Dash have unveiled new traffic plans for the 2019 season, which are available here. All parking at Dash-controlled lots will be $7 throughout the 2019 season. The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

