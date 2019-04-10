Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (April 10 at Wilmington)

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (3-3) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (4-2)

RHP Zach Lewis (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Daniel Lynch (0-1, 12.00 ERA)

10:35 a.m. - Frawley Stadium (Wilmington, Del.)

Game #7 (Away Game #7)

DASH TURN TRIPLE PLAY IN 2-1 LOSS

Winston-Salem turned its first triple play in the Dash era (2009-present) on Tuesday night against Wilmington, but the Dash fell 2-1 in 10 innings against the Blue Rocks in the middle match of a three-game set at Frawley Stadium. With runners on first and second and nobody out against Dash starter Cristian Castillo in a scoreless game in the bottom of the second, Sebastian Rivero bounced a soft grounder to third. On the play, third baseman Yeyson Yrizarri stepped on third, threw to Johan Cruz at second base for the second out, and Cruz fired to first baseman Jameson Fisher for the final out. It was the first triple play for the Winston-Salem franchise since June 28, 1999, when the Warthogs turned a triple play against Frederick. However, the Dash still lost last night's game, as Nick Pratto stroked a walk-off single to right-center against Will Kincanon.

THREE WINS, NOW THREE LOSSES

After getting off to their first 3-0 start in Dash history, Winston-Salem has now dropped three consecutive contests, with two of those losses coming in walk-off fashion. The biggest reasons for the three-game losing streak have been hitting with runners in scoring position and the bullpen. After starting the trip 16-for-48 with runners in scoring position, the Dash have recorded just one hit in their last 20 at-bats. Meanwhile, the bullpen has recorded all three losses and 11 earned runs over their last 9.2 innings pitched.

A HOT START FOR LA PANTERA

Luis Robert, who is ranked the 39th-best prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline, is off to a hot start to 2019. Through six games, Robert is 11-for-26 with four homers, 12 RBIs and a batting line of .423/.483/962. Prior to Tuesday, he had also posted five consecutive multi-hit games for the first time since playing Minor League Baseball in the United States. Robert was inked to a $26 million signing bonus by the White Sox in May of 2017. It was the second-largest bonus given to an amateur, behind only Yoan Moncada's initial deal with the Boston Red Sox ($31 million).

YOUNGEST IN FULL-SEASON MILB

Only 28 years old, Justin Jirschele is the 48th manager in Winston-Salem's franchise history, and he is the first former Dash player to become the team's skipper. Jirschele is also the youngest manager in full-season Minor League Baseball this year. He previously served as the manager of the Low-A Kannapolis Intimidators, helping the team reach the playoffs in 2017 and 2018. Before joining the coaching ranks, Jirschele, the son of Kansas City Royals third base coach Mike Jirschele, played in the White Sox system from 2012-2015. In regards to last night's triple play, it is worth noting that Jirschele lined into a triple play at Wilmington as a Dash player on July 27, 2014.

A DREAM REALIZED FOR LEWIS

Right-hander Zach Lewis will get the ball in Wednesday's series finale at Frawley Stadium. Lewis has temporarily replaced Lincoln Henzman in the starting rotation after Henzman left the game on Thursday at Frederick with tightness in his right hamstring. Lewis, who is from Palos Heights, Illinois, is pitching for the organization he grew up loving as a kid. When he was younger, he was a big fan of White Sox third baseman Joe Crede, a key member of the 2005 Chicago White Sox team that won a World Series. Lewis dominated in a long man role against the Keys, tying a career-high with eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings of one-run ball. More information is available on page 3.

DASH STARS THRIVING IN TRIPLE-A

Two highly-touted prospects who previously suited up for the Dash played well in the Charlotte Knights doubleheader sweep of Norfolk on Tuesday. Dylan Cease tossed five shutout innings in his Triple-A debut as the Knights won game one 3-0. In the second game, former first-round pick Zack Collins stroked his fourth home run of the season.

DASH DOTS

Following Wednesday's game at Frawley Stadium, the Dash will kick off their 10th anniversary season at BB&T Ballpark on Thursday night against the Potomac Nationals.

