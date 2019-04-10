April 10 Game Information

Today the Wood Ducks wrap up their three game series with the Myrtle beach Pelicans, playing at 11 a.m. for Education Day, presented by Lenoir Community College. Right-hander Tyler Phillips (0-0, 0.00) will make his second start of the season, opposed by Pelican righty Alex Lange (0-1, 10.80). The game will be broadcast beginning at 10:50 a.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online on 960thebull.com and on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps.

LAST TIME OUT: The Wood Ducks came from behind to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 5-4, Tuesday, benefiting from a 4-run seventh inning to reclaim the lead. Down East had gotten ahead 1-0, before the Pelicans scored four unanswered. Eric Jenkins roped a two run triple and An-derson Tejeda drove in two with a double in the seventh inning. Jason Bahr fired four scoreless in his first start of the year, while Demarcus Evans eared his first Carolina League save.

COMEBACK KIDS: The last two nights have been comeback victories for the Woodies. On Monday they found themselves behind 4-0 after the first inning, but rallied to win, 12-4, and then overcame another three-run deficit in yesterday's ballgame. Throughout the first four games of the season, there had not been a lead change in a ballgame, and the team that has scored first has gone on to win all but one game this season.

CLUTCH GENE: The Wood Ducks are third in the league in RBI with 30, and of those runs driven in, 14 (47%) have come with two-outs. With men in scoring position and 2-out, the Woodies are slashing .364/.517/.591/1.108 this season.

ARIAS ABOARD: Diosbel Arias singled and scored in yesterday's win over Myrtle Beach. Arias has now reached base in all five games this season, with five hits and four walks. His on-base percentage sits at .429 on the season. Last year Arias finished the season with an OBP of .451 at Low-A Spokane which led the Northwest League.

TAVERAS' TERRIFIC START: Leody Taveras opened the season by going 4-4, with a double, a triple, and four runs driven in. The four hits are a career-high, while the four RBIs match a career-best. He has also tallied a hit each day since, riding a team-best six-game hitting streak.

STRIKEOUTS: The Wood Ducks struck out eight times last night, and now lead the league with 70 punchouts on the season. Last year the Mudcats set a Carolina League record with 1,311 strikeouts in a season. The Woodies are on pace for 1,633.

SWITCH IT UP: Anderson Tejeda picked up his first professional hit from the right side of the plate yesterday against Pelicans starter Luis Lugo. Tejeda hit from the left side of the plate exclusively for the first four season in pro ball, and last year paced the Rangers organization with 74 RBI.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

YEAR CLUB LEAGUE W-L FINISH

2012 AZL Rangers AZL/R 34-22 League Champs

2013 Hickory South Atlantic (A) 76-63 5th Place

2014 Hickory South Atlantic/A 41-28 5th Place

2015 Hickory South Atlantic/A 44-24 League Champs

TOTALS 237-179 (.570)

AND THE AWARD GOES TO: The 2019 Wood Ducks are a heavily decorated bunch. Tyler Phillips was recognized as the Rangers Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year after posting an 11-5 record and a 2.67 ERA in Single-A Hickory. He struck out 124 while walking just 14 in 128.0 innings. Demarcus Evans was named the organization's Reliever of the Year. In 35 appearances out of the Crawdads bullpen, Evans pitched to a 1.77 ERA and struck out 103 batters while walking just 27. He also converted all nine save opportunities. Infielder Ryan Dorow earned the Rangers defensive player of the year honors. He started games at all four infield positions, in addition to a game in the outfield, committing just 9 errors in 418 chances for a fielding percentage of .978.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Five players on the Wood Ducks opening day roster are just 20 years of age. The handful includes RHP A.J. Alexy, INF Yonny Hernandez, INF Anderson Tejeda, OF Leody Taveras, and OF Bubba Thompson.

NEED FOR SPEED: The 2019 Wood Ducks will possess a lot of speed, especially in the outfield. Last season Leody Taveras, Eric Jenkins, and Bubba Thompson combined to steal 86 bases and hit 21 triples. Infielder Yonny Hernandez also ranked second the South Atlantic League with 44 stolen bases, and his 46 overall led the Rangers organization.

TOP-30 in Kinston: The Wood Ducks open the 2019 season with sev-en players on the MLB Pipeline Rangers Top-30 list on their roster:

4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bubba Thompson, 6. Leody Taveras, 14. Tyler Phillips, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, and 24. Demarcus Evans

