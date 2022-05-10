Myrtle Beach Pelicans Drop Series Opener to Charleston 7-3

May 10, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans lost the first game of the series against their Carolina League rivals, the Charleston Riverdogs 7-3.

The Riverdogs took an early lead with runs in the top of the first and second.

The Riverdogs would then score three runs in the top of the third making it 5-0, Riverdogs.

The Pelicans bring it to 7-2 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, the first being a home run by BJ Murray Jr.

They would score one more in the bottom of the sixth, but it was too little too late.

Riverdogs took the game 7-3 and will be back at Pelicans Ballpark tomorrow, May 11, at 7:05 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.