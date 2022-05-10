Late Gaffes Beat Fireflies in 4-3 Loss

Edgar Martinez at bat for the Columbia Fireflies

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies bats couldn't overcome four errors leading to two unearned runs in a 4-3 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets Tuesday evening at SRP Park.

The final straw came in the bottom of the seventh. Right after Columbia tied the game, Caleb Durbin smoked his second homer of the season to left-center field to put Augusta in front 4-3.

The loss goes to reliever Delvin Capellan (L, 0-1) who allowed a single run in 2.1 innings of relief. Marlin Willis worked around a lead-off double, punching out the side to keep it a one run game heading into the ninth. Starter Noah Cameron went 4.2 frames, allowing three runs, only one of which was earned.

Columbia was able to knot the game up a second time in the fourth. With Guillermo Quintana on second, Erick Peña dribbled a single to right to score Quintana and tie the game 2-2.

Quintana kept his hot stretch going in the seventh though. He hit a sacrifice fly to left in the seventh to plate Jaswel De Los Santos to tie the game 3-3.

The Fireflies got on the board in the second frame. Carter Jensen walked to lead off the inning before Enrique Valdez pushed him to third with a single while there were two outs. During a Wilmin Candelario at-bat, Valdez bolted for second and Jensen came home on the throw to tie the game 1-1 on the successful double steal.

Augusta got things started in the first inning. After Cal Conley stole third, Jensen airmailed the ball into left field, allowing Augusta's shortstop to score the first run of the game. Second-year GreenJacket Braulio Vasquez kept things rolling in the second with a base knock to right to score Brandon Parker.

A pair of Fireflies errors from Enrique Valdez in the fifth allowed Vasquez to come around and score without an Augusta hit or a walk.

Rob Griswold (S, 3) was able to work a scoreless ninth to keep the Fireflies at bay. Peyton Williams (W, 1-2) worked two innings, allowing a single run to put himself in line for the win.

Columbia continues their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow at 7:05 pm. RHP Eric Cerantola (1-1, 4.05 ERA) will get the ball for Columbia, and Augusta will use RHP Tyler Owens (1-0, 5.25 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 17 for a six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans that includes the return of Copa De La Diversíon weekend. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

