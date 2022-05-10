RiverDogs Starter Logan Workman Promoted to High-A Bowling Green

Charleston, SC - On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Rays announced that pitcher Logan Workman has been promoted from the Charleston RiverDogs roster to High-A Bowling Green. Workman becomes the second RiverDogs player to receive a promotion during the 2022 season.

This weekend, the Tennessee native was honored as the Rays Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April. In six starts, Workman went 1-0 with a 0.77 earned run average. He allowed just three runs, two of them earned, and struck out 34 hitters in 23.1 innings on the mound. Workman led the Carolina League in ERA and was third in strikeouts at the time of his promotion. Opponents hit just .183 against him.

The Rays selected Workman in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Division II Lee University. He made six appearances with the FCL Rays during the 2021 season following the draft. In 10.1 innings, he fanned 14 and walked five. Workman has allowed four total runs in 33.2 professional innings.

The RiverDogs begin an important series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. The Pelicans own a one-game lead over the RiverDogs in the south division race.

