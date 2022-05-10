GreenJackets Continue Winning Ways at SRP Park

May 10, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (16-12) returned to SRP Park after a week on the road to host their I-20 Rivals the Columbia Fireflies (10-18) and the opener of their six-game series was a back-and-forth battle that Augusta prevailed in with a 4-3 win on Tuesday night.

The scoring began in the bottom of the first with the GreenJackets scoring in the opening frame for the fourth consecutive game as Cal Conley scored on a throwing error by the Columbia catcher, Carter Jensen on a steal attempt of third base giving Augusta an early 1-0 advantage.

The Fireflies would get that run back in the second inning on a successful first-and-third steal that scored Carter Jensen from third base to even the score.

That run would be countered by the GreenJackets offense in the next half-inning on an RBI single by Braulio Vasquez that plated home Brandon Parker, putting Augusta back in front 2-1.

Colombia would tie the game again in the fourth on an RBI knock by Erick Peña to square things up at two apiece.

The game would remain tied until the fifth inning when the GreenJackets re-took the lead on a throwing error by Enrique Valdez off the bat of Geraldo Quintero that scored Braulio Vasquez to make it 3-2 Augusta.

The game would be tied once more in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly by Guillermo Quintana to score Jaswel De Los Santos, but that's the last time the game would be tied.

Augusta's king of timely hits, Caleb Durbin broke the 3-3 tie for good with his second home run of the season with two strikes and two outs in the bottom half of the seventh to give the GreenJackets a 4-3 lead they would not relinquish.

Darling Florentino dealt a 1-2-3 inning in the eighth in his debut appearance to hold the lead at 4-3. Rob Griswold had the ninth for Augusta and the right-hander from Long Island University would lock down his third save of the season in as many tries with a ground-ball double play off the bat of Rubendy Jaquez to secure a 4-3 win in the opener.

AJ Smith-Shawver started the game on the mound for the GreenJackets and the 19-year-old right-hander delivered the best start of his young professional career by striking out 12 in 5 innings, including punching out the side in 3 of the 5 innings he worked. He would not factor into the final decision as Peyton Williams relieved him and earned his first win of the season, while Delvin Capellan was saddled with the loss for the Fireflies.

Brandol Mezquita paced the offense with his 11th multi-hit game of the season, while Braulio Vasquez reached twice including an RBI single in the second inning. Caleb Durbin's second homer of the season was the GreenJackets' seventh long-ball at SRP Park this season and the decisive run of the game to help Augusta win their third consecutive game.

The series continues from SRP Park on Wednesday as Tyler Owens gets the ball for the GreenJackets against Eric Cerantola for the Fireflies with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm.

The third homestand of the season for the Augusta GreenJackets continues against their I-20 rivals the Columbia Fireflies with Warrior Wednesday and Baseball Bingo along with SweetWater Brewing Company Collector's Cup Night. That's followed up with Nurses Appreciation night and the very popular Thirsty Thursday. The third Braves BUZZFest gets the weekend started along with Feature Friday with the featured item being the Smoke and Fire Turkey Burger: Chipotle pepper relish, bacon, pepper jack cheese and ground turkey burger. It's also Air GreenJackets Night where you can travel around the world with the GreenJackets. The White Claw Pregame Concert Series gets Saturday night going with live music from Will McCraine (4:30-5:30pm) plus $4 White Claws until first pitch with another Fireworks Extravaganza following the game. The homestand finishes with Bark at the Park, Sunday Funday, Sunday Savings, and Jr. Jackets Kids Club.

