Birds Drop Series Opener to RiverDogs 7-3

May 10, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Pelicans left 10 runners on base in the defeat

In a meeting of the top two teams in the Carolina League, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell 7-3 in the series opener against the Charleston RiverDogs in Myrtle Beach. Both teams are now tied for the top spot in the South Division standings at 19-9. Charleston's winning streak was extended to five with the win.

