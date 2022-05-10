Birds Drop Series Opener to RiverDogs 7-3
May 10, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
The Pelicans left 10 runners on base in the defeat
In a meeting of the top two teams in the Carolina League, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell 7-3 in the series opener against the Charleston RiverDogs in Myrtle Beach. Both teams are now tied for the top spot in the South Division standings at 19-9. Charleston's winning streak was extended to five with the win.
Check out the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from May 10, 2022
- Birds Drop Series Opener to RiverDogs 7-3 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- GreenJackets Continue Winning Ways at SRP Park - Augusta GreenJackets
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans Drop Series Opener to Charleston 7-3 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- RiverDogs Move into Tie for First with 7-3 Victory - Charleston RiverDogs
- FredNats Drop One-Run Game to Kannapolis in Series Opener - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Late Gaffes Beat Fireflies in 4-3 Loss - Columbia Fireflies
- RHP Brandon Ramey Released - Carolina Mudcats
- RiverDogs Starter Logan Workman Promoted to High-A Bowling Green - Charleston RiverDogs
- 'Birds Shut out by Red Sox in Series Opener - Delmarva Shorebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.