'Birds Shut out by Red Sox in Series Opener

May 10, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD - Despite a strong start from Juan De Los Santos, the Delmarva Shorebirds offense never got going in a 1-0 loss to the Salem Red Sox on Tuesday morning at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

The Shorebirds (9-19) kicked off their 12-game homestand by welcoming in the Red Sox (13-15) for the first time this season.

The only run in the game came across in the third inning on an Eddison Paulino solo homer, his second of the year for Salem.

The Shorebirds collected just two hits in the game, a single for Trendon Craig in the fourth and a bunt base hit for Noelberth Romero in the eighth.

Osvaldo De La Rosa (2-1) picked up the win for Salem with 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, striking out a batter without allowing a walk or hit.

Juan De Los Santos (1-3) was the tough luck loser for Delmarva after allowing just a single run in six innings, striking out a season high seven batters while allowing just three hits and a walk.

Jacob Webb earned his second win of the year for Salem with a perfect ninth, striking out two.

The Shorebirds and Red Sox continue their series on Wednesday night. Ryan Long (0-1, 4.61) gets the ball for Delmarva against Angel Bastardo (1-0, 2.08). First pitch from Perdue Stadium is slated for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV and theshorebirds.com with Sam Jellinek on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 10, 2022

'Birds Shut out by Red Sox in Series Opener - Delmarva Shorebirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.