Mya Hollingshed and Robyn Parks Accept Qualifying Offers from Connecticut Sun

February 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that forwards Mya Hollingshed and Robyn Parks have signed training camp contracts extended by Sun General Manager, Morgan Tuck. Per team policy, no details were released.

Hollingshed was originally drafted 8th overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft out of the University of Colorado by the Las Vegas Aces. She appeared in one preseason contest before ultimately being waived prior to the regular season. She also attended camp with the Phoenix Mercury prior to the 2024 regular season. Hollingshed had a successful collegiate career in Colorado where she picked up All Pac-12 honors (2021, 2022). The 6-3 forward is currently playing overseas with Turkish club, Bodrum, where she is averaging 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Parks joins the Sun after most recently playing her first season in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky in 2023. The 6-1 forward signed with the team as a free agent and appeared in 37 contests, averaging 3.9 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. Parks went undrafted out of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in 2014 but has enjoyed a successful overseas career. She is currently playing with Turkish club, Emlak Konut, where she is averaging 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.

