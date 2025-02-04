Connecticut Sun Acquire Lindsay Allen and Rights to Nikolina Milić

February 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has acquired guard Lindsay Allen, along with the rights to forward Nikolina Milić from the Chicago Sky, in exchange for Rebecca Allen.

Allen joins the Sun after playing the 2024 WNBA season with the Chicago Sky. The 5-8 guard appeared in all 40 regular season contests, making 28 starts, and averaged 6.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in 2024. Allen was originally drafted 14th overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty and has made stops with the Las Vegas Aces (2018, 2020), Indiana Fever (2021), and Minnesota Lynx (2022-2023) throughout her seven-year WNBA career. She has also enjoyed a successful career overseas in countries including Australia, Poland and Turkey. Allen is currently playing with Turkish club, Botąs SK, averaging 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Milić signed as a free agent with Minnesota during the 2022 regular season and played two seasons with the Lynx in 2022 and 2023. Over 70 career contests with Minnesota, she averaged 5.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. In April of 2024, Milić was traded to the Chicago Sky. The 6-3 forward has played with Turkish club, Fenerbahce, since the 2023 season and is currently averaging 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in Turkish League competition.

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.

