Opill® Extends Mission of Breaking Down Birth Control Barriers with Launch of Multi-State College Tour and Expansion of Partnerships

Grand Rapids, MI - February 4, 2025. Today, Opill®- the first and only daily birth control pill available without a prescription in the U.S. -launched an educational college campus tour and the next phase of its multiyear partnership with the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) with a goal of expanding reproductive health education and access to birth control resources.

Opill® and the WNBA, in partnership with the Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI), introduce Level The Court, a new initiative designed to educate Black women about their reproductive options and build health equity for this underserved population.

Beginning in Florida, a multi-state campus tour will launch with visits planned at 15 colleges and universities, including a stop at The University of South Carolina for The WNBA on Campus Presented by Opill® event on February 25, 2025.

Stand-up comedian and podcast host Hannah Berner has been added to the growing list of talent working with Opill®.

"It is more important now than ever to educate about reproductive health and contraception options," said Leila Bahbah, Perrigo U.S. Women's Health Brand Lead. "Opill® is committed to having those conversations and has brought together an amazing team to create a series of programs to help people understand their choices, and to provide information about Opill® both online and on campus."

Because of the crucial need to reach communities whose need for reproductive health resources is especially high, Opill®, the WNBA and BWHI have developed Level The Court -an initiative designed to build confidence, strength and health equity for Black women and girls. A dedicated webpage launched today on WNBA.com, with personal stories, answers to common reproductive health questions, and ways to access Opill® for low or no cost - all with the goal of empowering fans to determine their own sexual health journey.

"For decades, Black women have disproportionately faced barriers to accessing safe and effective reproductive health services," said Zsanai Epps, DrPH, MPH, CHES, Senior Director, Reproductive Health Initiatives at BWHI. "One way this partnership will Level The Court is by establishing the BWHI Opill® Access Fund to provide a three-month supply of Opill® to Black women facing temporary challenges."

As part of Level The Court, the WNBA will work alongside Opill® and BWHI to deliver four events at HBCUs throughout the spring.

"It is important to the WNBA that we bring Level The Court to life," said Colie Edison, Chief Growth Officer. "We look forward to having WNBA players engaging with the communities where they work and play as we continue to build our brand in line with a commitment to supporting reproductive rights."

Comedian and Giggly Squad host Hannah Berner joins team Opill® and will be on campus in Miami on Wednesday, February 5th. She will meet with students and talk about birth control and share why it is important to her. "I joined this team because I have had to scramble to get prescription birth control," she said. "I want everyone to know that there is safe and effective over-the-counter birth control option in Opill®, so I'm going back to college!"

Opill® is prioritizing colleges and universities in states with the most restrictive reproductive health laws. It will include stops at campuses ranging from community colleges to large universities, with a focus on reaching some of the nearly six million students currently pursuing a degree in states with reproductive restrictions, including campuses in Texas, Tennessee, Indiana and Arkansas.

Additionally, The University of South Carolina will host WNBA on Campus presented by Opill® on February 25th outside of the Russell House on Green Street. This event will include numerous W-themed activations that will engage students and generate fandom for the league. Activations will include player appearances, giveaways, DJ, photo ops, games and more.

These initiatives and college stops will continue throughout the spring semester. For more information and to learn about specific event locations, follow @Opill_OTC on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads and X and visit WNBA.com/LevelTheCourt.

