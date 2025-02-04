Valkyries Forward Kayla Thornton to Participate in 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

February 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton will represent the organization in the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. PT at Oakland Arena as the Golden State Warriors host 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend.

It will be the first time Valkyries fans can see Thornton play in the Bay Area after being selected by the Valkyries in the Expansion Draft, presented by CarMax, on Dec. 6. | Buy Tickets

Thornton, a nine-year veteran, was a part of the 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty, where she averaged the second-most playoff minutes off the bench for the Liberty.

Thornton became the first-ever University of Texas at El Paso player to average a double-double (19.5 PPG & 10.1 RPG), which she achieved during her senior season (2013-14). She was named to the First-Team All-CUSA Team in 2014 and was twice on the CUSA All-Defensive Team (2013, 2014).

Joining Thornton in the celebrity game, will be Warriors alumni Baron Davis and Matt Barnes.

