Méndez and Strohschein Promoted; Boissiere, Fein and Young Added to FredNats

August 17, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Tuesday that outfielder Ricardo Méndez and first baseman Kevin Strohschein have been transferred to Advanced-A Wilmington, and that outfielders Branden Boissiere, Jaden Fein and Jacob Young have been activated and added to the FredNats roster.

Méndez, 21, led all Fredericksburg regulars with a .289 batting average. The Opening Day center fielder and leadoff man hit three homers and drove in 34 runs in 60 games. He batted .440 over the course of a 19-game hitting streak from June 30 to July 22, the longest streak for the FredNats this season.

Strohschein, 24, batted .255 with 34 runs batted in and a team-leading 11 home runs in 62 games with the FredNats. Since re-joining the club on June 20 from the Florida Complex League, he batted .287 with an .860 OPS and 32 runs batted in over 46 games. He hit the first grand slam, walk-off homer and inside-the-park homer in team history.

Boissiere, 21, was selected by the Nationals in the third round of the 2021 Draft out of the University of Arizona last month. He played outfield and first base for the Wildcats, earning Pac-12 All-Conference honors as a redshirt sophomore with a conference-leading 94 hits and a .369 batting average that ranked third in the conference. He started all 63 games for the Wildcats, playing an integral role in Arizona's College World Series run. Originally from Riverside, California, Boissiere (pronounced "bossy-AIR") will be making his professional debut with the FredNats and will wear uniform number 17.

Fein, 21, was selected by the Nationals in the 15th round of the 2021 Draft out of San Diego State University. The outfielder received second team all-Mountain West honors for the Aztecs last season, earning Player of the Week honors four times over the course of his redshirt sophomore campaign. He started all 46 games in right field, keeping his batting average above .400 for all but the final two weeks of the season and finishing at .389. Originally from Simi Valley, California, Fein (pronounced "fine") will be making his professional debut for the FredNats and will wear uniform number 13.

Young, 22, was selected by the Nationals in the seventh round of the 2021 Draft out of the University of Florida. The left fielder finished his three-year career with the Gators batting .330 with an .847 OPS across 131 games, including a 30-game hitting streak in his 2021 redshirt sophomore season that was the fourth-longest in SEC history. He batted .474 with an .882 slugging percentage in the 2021 SEC Tournament, earning All-Tournament Team honors. Originally from Ponte Vedra, Florida, Young will be making his professional debut for the FredNats and will wear uniform number 3.

The Fredericksburg Nationals begin a six-game road series against the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday night. First pitch from Perdue Stadium is scheduled for 7:05. Fans can listen live to a free radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch Delmarva's live video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Low-A East League Stories from August 17, 2021

