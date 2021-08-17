Brewers and Mudcats Announce Several Roster Moves

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions recently with several affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the transfer of infielder Gabe Holt to Double-A Biloxi, and the transfer of infielder Felix Valerio, pitcher Cam Robinson and pitcher TJ Shook to High-A Wisconsin. The moves additionally included the transfer of pitcher Zach Mort from High-A Wisconsin to Carolina, and the transfer of infielder Ethan Murray, infielder Alex Binelas, pitcher Jeferson Figueroa and pitcher Justin Miller from the Arizona Complex League to the Mudcats.

The Brewers selected Binelas in the third round (86th overall) of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft from the University of Louisville. He is currently rated as the No. 20 prospect in the Brewers system per Baseball America. Murray was selected by the Brewers in the fifth round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft from Duke University.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 28 active players with seven on the injured list.

In summary:

8/17: INF Gabe Holt transferred to Double-A Biloxi.

8/17: RHP Cam Robinson transferred to High-A Wisconsin.

8/17: RHP TJ Shook transferred to High-A Wisconsin.

8/17: INF Felix Valerio transferred to High-A Wisconsin.

8/17: RHP Zach Mort transferred from High-A Wisconsin to Carolina.

8/16: INF Ethan Murray transferred from ACL to Carolina.

8/16: INF Alex Binelas transferred from ACL to Carolina.

8/16: RHP Jeferson Figuera transferred from ACL to Carolina.

8/16: RHP Justin Miller transferred from ACL to Carolina.

Mort will wear jersey No. 27, Murray will wear jersey No. 3, Binelas will wear jersey No. 17, Figueroa will wear jersey No. 32, and Miller will wear jersey No. 20. Additionally, pitcher James Meeker has changed his number to jersey No. 28.

