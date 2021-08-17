Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - at Kannapolis

August 17, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







The Down East Wood Ducks open a six-game series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, tonight at 7:00 p.m. from Atrium Health Ballpark. The Woodies will turn to RHP

Gavin Collyer (2-0, 4.20) and Kannapolis will counter with RHP Jared Kelley (0-3, 6.75).

WOOD DUCKS WIN RAIN-SHORTENED FINALE :

The Down East Wood Ducks came away with a win after plating two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 3-2 win over the Carolina Mudcats in a rain-shortened contest, Sunday afternoon.

The Wood Ducks took four-of-six against the Mudcats and will meet for one more series in September.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road.

Right now, the Wood Ducks are 29-19 (.604) on the road this season.

This season, the Woodies have only lost two road series and are 5-2-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret

to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 43-24 on the season.

Currently, the Wood Ducks are the top team in all of MiLB in stolen bases (222) .

Jayce Easley (51), Luisangel Acuña (34) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers.

Only one member of the active roster does not have a stolen base.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: The Woodies have been .500 or better at home for

the first time since May 13th when they won their first two home games of 2021 against the Mudcats.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM:

The Woodies are outscoring opponents 472 - 432 and 131 - 102 in the first two innings.

Down East is 16-4 when they score first at home, and 41-13 overall when they score first.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks

have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field.

Currently they have a 29-19 road record and are 22-19 at home.

When they suit up in their camo jerseys, the Wood Ducks have an 24-17 record overall, with a 6-5 record at home.

Their green jersey has the best winning percentage (.632) with an 12-7 record this season.

Down East has played ten games in specialty jersey's and are 6-4.

As the Avocados Luchadores, they are 2-2 and are 1-1 as the Collard Greens at home this season.

The Woodies have struggled in their White (Home) jersey's this season, sporting a 9-10 record (.474).

ROLLER COASTER RIDE:

After a great start to the season, the Woodies saw inconsistent play through June and most of July.

Down East played .500 baseball in the month of July, going 14-14 with a team ERA of 5.99.

The Woodies are now 7-4 in the month of August, with a 5.10 ERA.

With their loss last night, Down East is outscoring their opponents 80-64 through ten games in August.

Low-A East League Stories from August 17, 2021

