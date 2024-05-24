Mustangs Rally Twice to Beat Aliens 12-8

May 24, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Mustangs rallied from behind two times to win by a score of 12-8.

Billings (2-1) fell behind in the bottom of the second on a two-run home run by Great Falls (1-2) catcher Jose Melendez.

The Mustangs rallied in the next frame with an RBI single by Taylor Lomack and bases loaded walks by Alejandro Figueredo and Mitch Moralez to take a 3-2 lead.

The Voyagers answered with a sac-fly by Jason Lynch in the bottom of the third to tie it.

Luke Rettig pitched well for the Mustangs in four innings of work, but Xane Washington continued his hot bat and knocked him out of the game after a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to give the Voyagers a 6-3 lead.

Brendan Medoro received the win after appearing in the fifth, after a sacrifice fly by Jake Sisto to pull the Ponies within two runs.

In the sixth, the Mustangs put a five-spot on the board with an RBI single by Brendan Ryan , another RBI single by Figueredo, an RBI double by Patrick Mills , and capped off the inning with a two-run home run by Briley Knight to take a 9-6 lead.

Medoro gave up a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth to make it 9-7. Lomack saved a run when he lost a ball in the lights hit by Washington in center field, as he delivered a dart to Blake Evans who relayed the ball to Sisto at home to prevent an inside the park home run.

Jonathan Haab appeared in the bottom of the seventh with two outs and stopped a rally from continuing as Freddy Rojas Jr. scored on an error by Mitch Moralez , but Moralez prevented another run from scoring with a great throw to Sisto to send Frank Podkul down and preserve a 9-8 lead.

The Mustangs put the game out of reach in the eighth and ninth with a total of four walks and a hit by pitch in the eighth, with Luke Fennelly scoring on a wild pitch, and two walks and a sac-fly by Mills in the ninth to make it 12-8.

Trevor Jackson shut down the Voyagers 1-2-3 with ground balls to second in the bottom of the ninth and the Mustangs secured their second win of the season.

The Mustangs take on the Great Falls Voyagers at 7:00 p.m. Friday night with pre-game coverage at 6:40 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.