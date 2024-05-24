PaddleHeads Sweep Twin Bill Behind Offensive Outburst

IDAHO FALLS, ID - After rain, and cold brought the Pioneer League season to a halt Wednesday, the Missoula PaddleHeads would get things back into gear opposite the Idaho Falls Chukars Thursday. The twin bill from Melaleuca Field began with Missoula in search of their first victory of 2024. Behind a big offensive night in both contests, Missoula would do just that.

A third inning rally of game 1 set the tone for the PaddleHeads with starter Connor Schultz also delivering a great outing in a 7-inning complete game. The offense would just keep on coming throughout game 1 to back the effort of the former Hawkee in a 16-2 drubbing. Game 2 featured an early burst from Idaho Falls as the Chukars led by 4 runs in the early going. Missoula would never let the lead get away however and would fight back in the late innings to pull off a come from behind 10-8 victory. This gave Missoula the sweep of the double header and an advantage in this six-game slate on the road.

