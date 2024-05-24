Mustangs Home Opener May 28

May 24, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Mustangs first home series May 28-June 2 features a number of promotions and giveaways.

The Mustangs open their first home series of 2024 against the Boise Hawks 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. All games start at 6:35 p.m. with the exception of Sunday games which start at 1:05 p.m. with gates opening at noon.

Tuesday, the Mustangs will give away their magnet schedules presented by Pepsi. Each fan will receive a magnet schedule. This also is the first chance for fans to see the new high top tables at Dehler Park with a special food menu. Tickets are $100 to reserve a table for four people.

This season, every Wednesday home game is Warrior Wishes Military appreciation night. Any service member presenting a valid military ID will receive a ticket for $5. The Mustangs will also unveil their new Military Appreciation uniforms that they will wear every Wednesday at home.

Thursday is Phillips 66 night in appreciation of all those who work for the local Phillips 66 refinery workers.

The Billings Gazette is partnering with the Mustangs Friday evening in celebration of the end of the 2023-24 school year with $5 tickets for kids

Saturday, the Mustangs are teaming up with Billings Clinic to raise awareness about Stroke Prevention.

Sunday's game is Little League Day. Any little leaguer that shows up to the game in their Little League uniform will receive free admission to the game. As always, kids will have an opportunity to run the bases following the conclusion of the Sunday afternoon game.

The Mustangs will head on the road for a two-week road trip to Colorado Springs to take on the Rocky Mountain Vibes for a six-game series with another six-game series planned in Ogden, Utah, to take on the Raptors. The Mustangs will return home Tuesday, June 18 to face the Missoula Paddleheads.

