Jackalopes Edged by Hawks

May 24, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

In an early season showdown at Memorial Stadium, the Boise Hawks edged out the Grand Junction Jackalopes in a tightly contested 5-4 game, extending their perfect start to the season while leaving the Jackalopes still searching for their first win.

The Boise Hawks showcased a balanced attack, combining timely hitting with strong pitching. The game's momentum swung early in Boise's favor, thanks to the efforts of D.J. Poteet and Benjamin Livorsi. Poteet set the tone in the first inning with a double and later scored, while Livorsi was instrumental, delivering two key RBI doubles that solidified Boise's lead.

The Jackalopes, despite their slow start, demonstrated resilience, especially in the ninth inning. Matt Turner and Kelly Dugan were the bright spots in an otherwise subdued offense, with Turner's consistent hitting and Dugan's clutch double keeping their team within striking distance.

Kelly Dugan's double also marked a personal milestone for the first baseman. With last night's hit, Kelly now has 1000 hits in his professional baseball career.

The most dramatic moment came in the final inning. Down 5-1, Grand Junction's Austin Chouinard delivered a two-RBI single, injecting life into a potential comeback. The Jackalopes' rally, though spirited, ultimately fell short as Boise's Andrew Edwards managed to close out the game, albeit not without some tense moments.

Despite the loss, Grand Junction showed tenacity. Their late-game rally highlighted the potential in their lineup, suggesting that with more consistent performance, they could turn their young season around.

The series continues tonight in Boise at Memorial Stadium, the game starts at 7:05. The Jackalopes Opening Night at Suplizio Field is slated for June 4th at 6:35pm against the Northern Colorado Owlz.

