Chukars Swept in Double Header

May 24, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls, Idaho-The Chukars (1-2) and Missoula PaddleHeads (2-1) met for games two and three of 96 in the 2024 Pioneer League Season at Melaleuca Field on a cold and windy night in Bonneville County for a pair of seven inning games. Idaho Falls were handled 16-2 in the first game before giving up a late lead in game two, falling 10-8.

In game one the PaddleHeads went out to an 11-0 lead after only two innings of play as they cruised to the 16-2 win with the only Chukar bright spots being a solo home run from Chris Monroe and 2.2 innings of lights out pitching from Robbie Brown late in the game.

In game two the Chuks came out of the gates on fire at the plate as they scored four in the first and a lone tally in innings 2-4 to give the good guys a 7-4 lead going into the 6th inning.

The PaddlesHeads turned the game on its head in the top of the 6th when they scored 5 runs off of Chukars closer Sergio Ramirez to steal a 9-7 lead away from Idaho Falls.

The Chukars threatened and loaded the bases in the bottom of the 6th but three men went down looking at strikes to end the inning and in turn the scoring chance for Idaho Falls.

Missoula grabbed a much needed insurance run in the top of the seventh and although the Chukars scored one run and once again loaded the bases in the bottom of the last they were unable to capitalize again as the hometown boys fell 10-8.

Game four of the series is set for a 7:05 first pitch on Friday night a Melaleuca Field.

