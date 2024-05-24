Glacier Triples Rewrite Record Book in Blowout Victory

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - Two Glacier Range Rider (1-2) records fell on Thursday night as the Range Riders trounced the Oakland Ballers (2-1) 15-4 for their first win of the 2024 season. John Daly set a new record, being the first Glacier player to ever triple twice in one game, while the team totaled four total triples, which was also a new team high.

The scoring came early and often for Glacier with Gavin Tonkel ripping an RBI single to open the account, then that was followed up by Mason Dinesen 's two-RBI double to make it 3-0. In the fourth inning, Freddy Guilamo had run-scoring single for his first hit as a Range Rider, then Christian Kirtley brought a run across as well, and Chad Castillo cleared the bases with a three-run blast.

Two straight three-run hits in the fifth put the nail in the coffin as Andy Atwood slapped and triple and Ben Fitzgerald notched a double, both clearing the bases. The cherry on top was Kirtley's solo home run, his second of the season, that was launched over the left field fence.

Kaleb Sophy got the start allowing one run over four innings totaling seven strikeouts. Keaton Caratini and Andrew Washington all pitched a lone inning, while Montana Quigley was tabbed with the win in a scoreless inning of relief. Seth Pinkerton fired two frames allowing one run and striking out two.

The Range Riders have their first game in Jammer Red with a Friday night first pitch slated for Glacier Bank Park at 7:05 PM.

