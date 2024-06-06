Defensive Duel Ends in Range Rider Loss

June 6, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (10-4) couldn't cash in with runners on in a closely fought defensive battle at Glacier Bank Park, with the Odgen Raptors (3-11) emerging with the win by a score of 3-2.

Despite getting the losing decision, Brady Held pitched strong, going five full with just one earned run against the starter. Aidan McEvoy inherited the game and was able to fire a shutout inning before Montana Quigley came on to fire the final three innings, all shutout frames.

After falling behind 3-0, the Range Riders did etch two runs across with a solo shot by Christian Kirtley in the third, followed by an RBI double off the bat of Andy Atwood in the fourth. Glacier outhit Ogden 6-5 in the contest with both sides being credited one error. Atwood and Ben Fitzgerald each had two hits, while Jake Simons was able to get himself a double in his first professional start.

The Range Riders do battle with the defending champion Ogden Raptors once again on Thursday night with a 7:05 PM first pitch from Glacier Bank Park.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.