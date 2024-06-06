PaddleHeads Claw Back in 16-14 Victory Wednesday

June 6, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - Outs would be tough to come by on both sides in game 2 of a six-game set between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Great Falls Voyagers. 11 pitchers combined would take the mound throughout the course of the contest as both teams would tally 29 hits in the game. Both teams would also hold the lead over different stretches of action tallying 30 combined runs. Interestingly enough, the game would be brought to an end in the 9th thanks to great work on the mound.

The PaddleHeads would tally 4-runs in the bottom of the eighth to erase a 2-run Voyager advantage. This would set up late inning reliever Andrew Garcia with a chance to bring the game to an end. The former Voyager would show no fear striking out the side in the top of the 9th to clinch a dramatic 16-14 win over the Voyagers. The PaddleHeads offense has scored 34 combined runs in the first 2 games of the series to win their first 2 home games of the season.

