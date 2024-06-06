Bats Warming but Jackalopes Undone by Owlz

The Grand Junction Jackalopes bats came alive late but weren't enough as they fell to the Northern Colorado Owlz 12-7.

Grand Junction never led in the ballgame. The closest they came was in the bottom of the 8th, pulling within one after a Damian Henderson pinch-hit two- run home run and an Alex Rios RBI single.

The Owlz responded with four in the top of the 9th, punctuated by a three-run pinch hit blast from Alex Santiago, dashing the hopes of a Jakes rally.

In his first home start of the season, the Jackalopes got six innings out of right- hander Frank Racioppo. The second-year Jake's hurler worked through an up- and-down outing, allowing six runs. The Owlz Jackson Coutts caused much of the down, belting two homers off Racioppo, one in the third and another in the sixth.

Three outfield assists helped the cause for Racioppo-two from Ethan Smith, gunning down a pair of runners at the plate.

For the first five innings, the Jackalope's offense revved but couldn't entirely turn over. Seven men reached but could not score before the offense finally broke through in the sixth when Austin Shumaker doubled in Druw Sackett for his first RBI of the season.

From there, the offense began to churn. Mike Bathauer recorded his first professional RBI, driving in Shumaker and making it a 6-2 ballgame.

In the seventh, the power emerged. Alex Rios and Conrad Villafuerte both recorded their first home run of the season, pulling the Jakes within two.

Jackalopes manager Chris Knabenshue credits the offensive success to the team's work before the game.

"We put in good work before the game," Knabenshue said. "[We] set up the pitching machine with some good breaking balls, and we had Kenny Sackett, Druw's dad, throw BP... and it was money!"

Despite some signs of growth for the offense, struggles from the bullpen (six runs in the 8th and 9th) and lack of timely hitting (2-13 with RISP) doomed the Jackalopes to fall to 3-11 on the young season.

The series continues Thursday night against the Owlz. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 with the Thirsty Thursday promotion, offering fans $2 draft beers from the time gates open to first pitch. Tickets are available at https://vivenu.com/seller/grand-junction-jackalopes-x73o

