Eight Run Fifth Fuels Glacier to Fourth Straight Win

June 5, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (10-3) faced an early deficit, before once again rallying for a come-from-behind victory to the tune of a 10-9 win over the Ogden Raptors (2-11).

It looked like the Range Riders were off to a hot start in the first when Christian Kirtley scored on a wild pitch, but the Raptors reigned it in and score five unanswered to take a commanding lead. Two gut punch shots in the fifth provided the big inning magic needed for Glacier, with both Mason Dinesen and Gavin Tonkel going yard for three-run homers and after an RBI groundout from JD McLaughlin in the sixth, the Range Riders had built a 10-5 lead.

Ogden sparked some magic in the following innings, but when Jack Lynch came on for the save attempt in the ninth inning, a one-run lead was all he needed. Lynch sent the Raptors down 1-2-3 for his fourth save of the young season. Cullen Kafka picked up the win with one inning of scoreless relief, while Seth Pinkerton pitched two innings with two strikeouts, allowing one run.

The Range Riders have now won eight straight home games and continue their mark in a tie for first place on top of the Pioneer League. They welcome in the defending champions once again tonight for a clash that is slated to start at 7:05 PM at Glacier Bank Park.

