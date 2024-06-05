Ballers Lose on Opening Night, 9-3

OAKLAND, CA - The Oakland Ballers took the field tonight in front of a sold-out Raimondi Park. The stands were packed with 4,100 Oakland supporters who came out to witness the historic inauguration of Pioneer League baseball in Oakland. Though, they would leave with a loss looming over-head, as the Yolo High Wheelers took the series opening victory by a final score of 9-3.

The crowd was rocking from the start, as the Ballers' Derrick Cherry authored a scoreless first inning as he was serenaded with chants of, "Let's Go Oakland". Cherry would go on to work fairly deep into this one, pitching 5.1 innings in the contest.

Dondrei Hubbard started the scoring in true Oakland fashion when he launched a two-run home run into orbit to give the Ballers a 2-0 lead after the games opening frame. However, the bats would unfortunately go quiet for Oakland after that, as the Ballers were kept at bay by Yolo's starter Cameron Repetti. Repetti pitched 6 innings tonight, allowing just the two runs, and picking up his first win of the season. He held Oakland to just three hits over the next five innings, giving his offense a chance to capitalize.

The High Wheelers came into tonight with just two home runs in their first nine games of the season. That story changed tonight, with Yolo belting four home runs in the contest, including a pair from clean-up hitter Jose Gonzalez. Yolo capitalized on Oakland's bullpen who struggled in relief of Cherry tonight, surrendering seven runs over 3.1 innings of relief.

The Ballers had scoring chances throughout the night, including a bases loaded opportunity in the 6 th inning, but came up empty handed. Oakland wasn't able to find that big hit after the first inning, and seven strikeouts over three innings of relief from the Yolo bullpen did not help Oakland's offensive efforts.

The Ballers dropped the opening game, but will look to even the series tomorrow with Aaron Eden slated to go on the hill. He will be opposed by Yolo's Dawson Lane, as the HighWheelers try to take a 2-0 series advantage. First pitch is slated for 6:35, and you can get your tickets at oaklandballers.com, or listen live on 860AM The Answer.

