Maybach Masterful in 14-0 Mustangs' Win

June 5, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Pat Maybach delivers a masterclass in Colorado Springs as the Mustangs defeat the Vibes 14-0.

Maybach tosses the first complete game, 9-inning shutout by a Mustang since Tyler Mahle July 14, 2014. That's when the Mustangs beat Ogden 12-0 in Billings. Maybach had a no-hitter through seven innings, and did not give up his only hit until Sam Thompson singled to lead off the eighth.

The Mustangs got on the board early with a two-out, two-RBI double by Abe Valdez in the top of the second to take a 2-0 lead.

Taylor Lomack singled to lead off the third, stole second, advanced to third on a ground ball by Brendan Ryan, and Alejandro Figueredo brought home Lomack on a flyball to make it 3-0.

In the fourth, the Mustangs blew the game open with a six spot. Travis Holt reached on an error, while Mitch Moralez walked, and Valdez singled to load the bases. That's when Blake Evans delivered a bases-clearing double to make it 6-0.

The Mustangs didn't stop there. Ryan would walk with one out, while Pat Mills hit a triple to bring both home. Meanwhile, Figueredo reached on a fielder's choice, which brought home Mills, to make it 9-0.

The Mustangs poured it on with a pair in the sixth on a two-RBI double by Figueredo to score Ryan and Mills who walked to make it 11-0.

Mills doubled in the eighth to bring home Lomack and Ryan, who walked, to make it 13-0. Mills came home on a ground ball by Briley Knight to give the Mustangs a commanding 14-0 lead.

Maybach did walk two batters, and had two more reach on errors in the first and the third. In the third, D'Aires Davis bunted back to Maybach, and Maybach's throw sailed into the bullpen down the right-field line. Davis made it to third, but Maybach responded by punching out the next three hitters, and retired seven in a row from that point.

Maybach struck out two of the final three batters as his final line shows nine innings, giving up just one hit, and two walks, with seven punchouts and he improves to 2-0.

The Mustangs look for the series lead against the Vibes Thursday evening. Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or ESPNbillings.com.

