Jackalopes Drop Home Opener

June 5, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







Despite three RBI apiece from Julian Boyd and Austin Chouinard, the Grand Junction Jackalopes fell 17-7 to the Northern Colorado Owlz on Opening Day from Suplizio Field in Grand Junction.

The loss in the first of 48 home games of the 2024 Pioneer League season drops the Jackalopes' record to 3-10. Tuesday's contest was the first game in a six-game series between the Jackalopes and Owlz.

The Jackalopes were put in a bind from the beginning of the game when scheduled starter Jonathan Tyler had to exit the game with an injury after just four pitches. Nathan Gilman (3 IP), Cole Lee (3 IP), Connor Barton, Dustin Schorie and Diego Jordan bridged the gap for the Jacks bullpen.

The Owlz scored in each of the first four innings and used a seven-run fourth inning to build a lead before adding a four-spot in the eighth to put the game away. The Jackalopes scored one run in each of the game's first two innings, alongside two in the fourth inning and three in the fifth, but were held scoreless in their final four trips to the plate.

Outfielder Julian Boyd hit leadoff in his Jackalopes debut and went 2-for-3 with two walks at the plate. No stranger to Grand Junction after earning NCAA Division II National Player of the Year honors with Colorado Mesa University in 2023, Boyd picked up where he left off by walking and scoring a run in the first, hitting a two-out RBI single in the second and finding the left-center gap for a two-run triple in the fourth.

Jackalopes catcher Austin Chouinard had the biggest swing of the day for the home team with a three-run home run in the eighth inning to score shortstop Druw Sackett and left fielder Ethan Smith, who were both hit by a pitch. Alongside Boyd and Chouinard, first baseman Conrad Villafuerte and designated hitter Damian Henderson also had multi-hit games as the Jackalopes recorded 11 hits as a team.

First pitch for Wednesday night's game between the Jackalopes and Owlz is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. It will be "Catch a Ball, Win a Contract Night" as any fan who is able to catch a foul ball on the fly during Wednesday's game will be awarded an honorary one-day Jackalopes contract and an opportunity to take batting practice with the team.

Pioneer League Stories from June 5, 2024

