Offense Leads Way to PaddleHeads' Win on Opening Night

June 5, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - After a 12-game road trip, the Missoula PaddleHeads made their first appearance at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park on Tuesday night. For the 2nd time in the last 4 seasons, Missoula would open their home slate opposite the Great Falls Voyagers. In games on the road, the PaddleHeads offense often led the way on the trip scoring 10 runs or more routinely. On a night where folks in the Garden City got to see the PaddleHeads in action at home for the first time, the offense would also continue its run of success.

Missoula would tally runs offensively in each of the games first 7 innings. The top 4 hitters in the order all would finish with 2 hits or more in the contest. Leadoff man Mike Rosario would tally a team best 4 hits from the leadoff spot. The Voyagers would have offensive punch themselves taking the lead multiple times in the first 4 innings. The PaddleHeads offense however would just keep on coming in the flipside taking home an 18-12 victory to send the fans home happy on opening night in Missoula.

