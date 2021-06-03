Mussels Use Big 5th Inning to Beat Mets 8-4

June 3, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels used a five-run fifth inning to come back and defeat the St. Lucie Mets 8-4 on Wednesday at Hammond Stadium.

The Mets led 3-2 with two outs in the bottom of the fifth but Mussels would break through and pull away. Brendan Hardy came in with the bases loaded and hit Misael Urbina to force home the tying run. Charles Mack followed with a two-run single to put the Mussels up 5-3. Jeferson Morales then ripped a two-run double for a 7-3 lead.

The Mets scored single runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings but could never put together a big inning. The two pitchers used by the Mussels - starter Sawyer Gipson-Long and reliever Osiris German - combined for 19 strikeouts to equalize any Mets rally. The 19 strikeouts were the most ever suffered by the Mets in a single nine-inning game.

Gipson Long struck out 11 over 5.2 innings. German fanned eight over 3.1 innings.

Ranfy Adon went 2 for 3 with a double and a RBI in the loss. Mets No. 9 prospect Alexander Ramirez collected his first minor league hit by legging out an infield single in the sixth inning.

Mets starter Joander Suarez got off to a good start by facing just two batters over the minimum through the first three innings. However he struggled in the fourth and fifth and finished at 4.2 innings. He was charged with five runs (four earned) on six hits.

Morales went 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBI for the Mussels.

The Mets (16-10) and Mussels (13-13) meet again in Fort Myers on Thursday at 7 p.m. Mets No. 7 prospect J.T. Ginn will start for the Mets in his organizational debut.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.