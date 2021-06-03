Mighty Mussels Toss Fifth Shutout in Last Nine Games

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Louie Varland led the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels to their fifth shutout in the last nine games Thursday, blanking the St. Lucie Mets 7-0 in eight innings at Hammond Stadium.

Varland (3-1) became the first Fort Myers (14-13) pitcher to complete six innings this season, striking out six batters while allowing only three hits.

The victory gives the Mighty Mussels their first four-game winning streak of the season, putting them above five-hundred for the first time since May 18.

Steven Cruz worked two scoreless innings before the game was called after eight innings due to unplayable field conditions.

Thursday's game stayed scoreless until the bottom of the fifth, when Mussels catcher Kyle Schmidt clubbed his first professional home run to left.

After Edouard Julien reached on an error, Keoni Cavaco launched a triple to the wall in center to make it 2-0 Fort Myers.

The Mussels tacked on two runs in the seventh on a single from Yunior Severino and a sacrifice fly from Misael Urbina. Severino recorded three of the four highest exit velocities of the night, striking three balls at 101 miles per hour or harder.

Fort Myers took advantage of five walks in the eighth inning to tack on three more runs in the eighth.

The Mighty Mussels will turn to Sean Mooney (0-1, 1.17) to try and clinch the series at 7 p.m. on Friday. Austin Faith (2-1, 2.76) will make the start for St. Lucie. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

