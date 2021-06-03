Mighty Mussels Toss Fifth Shutout in Last Nine Games
June 3, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Louie Varland led the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels to their fifth shutout in the last nine games Thursday, blanking the St. Lucie Mets 7-0 in eight innings at Hammond Stadium.
Varland (3-1) became the first Fort Myers (14-13) pitcher to complete six innings this season, striking out six batters while allowing only three hits.
The victory gives the Mighty Mussels their first four-game winning streak of the season, putting them above five-hundred for the first time since May 18.
Steven Cruz worked two scoreless innings before the game was called after eight innings due to unplayable field conditions.
Thursday's game stayed scoreless until the bottom of the fifth, when Mussels catcher Kyle Schmidt clubbed his first professional home run to left.
After Edouard Julien reached on an error, Keoni Cavaco launched a triple to the wall in center to make it 2-0 Fort Myers.
The Mussels tacked on two runs in the seventh on a single from Yunior Severino and a sacrifice fly from Misael Urbina. Severino recorded three of the four highest exit velocities of the night, striking three balls at 101 miles per hour or harder.
Fort Myers took advantage of five walks in the eighth inning to tack on three more runs in the eighth.
The Mighty Mussels will turn to Sean Mooney (0-1, 1.17) to try and clinch the series at 7 p.m. on Friday. Austin Faith (2-1, 2.76) will make the start for St. Lucie. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.
• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...
Low-A Southeast League Stories from June 3, 2021
- Mighty Mussels Toss Fifth Shutout in Last Nine Games - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Tarpons Smash Flying Tigers After Dropping Opener in Split Twin Bill - Tampa Tarpons
- Marauders Match Franchise Record with Ninth Straight Win - Bradenton Marauders
- Mussels Blank Mets 7-0 in Rain-Shortened Game - St. Lucie Mets
- DH Game Notes: Tampa Tarpons (18-7) vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers (12-13) - Tampa Tarpons
- Jupiter Splits Doubleheader to Open Series - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Trevor Hauver Named Southeast League Player of the Month - Tampa Tarpons
- Threshers Tame Triana, Tortugas, 8-2 - Daytona Tortugas
- Mussels' Bats Breakout in 8-4 Win over St. Lucie - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Mussels Use Big 5th Inning to Beat Mets 8-4 - St. Lucie Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.