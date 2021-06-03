DH Game Notes: Tampa Tarpons (18-7) vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers (12-13)

LAKELAND FLYING TIGERS (12-13) vs. TAMPA TARPONS (18-7)

G1: RHP Nick Davila (0-0, 0.59) vs. RHP Trevor Holloway (5-0, 3.06) | G2: RHP Gio Arriera (1-1, 2.95) vs. LHP Ryan Anderson (0-0, 12.00)

Thursday - George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL - 4:00 p.m.

Games #27/28 - Home Games #15/16

LAST TIME OUT: Last night's game against the Lakeland Flying Tigers was interrupted by rainfall and was suspended in the bottom of the 6th, with the score tied at 4-4...Lakeland led early on with a 2-run single by Kody Clemens in the 3rd against Tampa starter, RHP Yoendrys Gomez (2.2IP, 1H, 2ER, 1BB, 1K, 36P/22S)...The Flying Tigers on in the 5th when Connor Perry hit an RBI double and scored on a base hit by Gage Workman off RHP Sean Boyle (3.1IP, 3H, 2R/1ER, 1BB, 5K, WP, 55P/37S)...Tampa cut the deficit to 4-3 when Jesus Bastidas (1-for-2, HR, 3RBI, R) hit a 3-run HR in the 5th...Anthony Volpe (2-for-3, HR, 2B, RBI, R) tied the game with a leadoff HR in the 6th before rain halted play.

LET'S PLAY TWO! Last night's suspended game will be concluded today at 4:00 p.m., with Austin Wells batting with a 1-0 count in the bottom of the 6th with 0 outs in a 4-4 tie. Tonight's originally scheduled nine-inning game will then begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of the suspended game.

SANFORD SIZZLING: After picking up a season-high four hits on Sunday, Jake Sanford (2-for-4) logged his second-straight multi-hit game on Tuesday. The 22-year-old has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, batting .366 (15-for-41) in that span.

GOING STREAKING: Chad Bell continued to extend his on-base streak on Tuesday, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Bell has reached base in all 21 games in which he's played this season and is currently on a seven-game hit streak, batting .440 (11-for-25) in that span. Trevor Hauver is also on a six-game hit streak after going 1-for-3 (2BB, HBP, 2R) on Sunday, batting .333 (7-for-21) over that stretch.

VS. LAKELAND: Tonight, the Tarpons will continue a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. Tampa currently leads the season-series, 5-2. The teams are scheduled to square off a total of 24 times throughout the season.

200 CLUB: After scoring a baker's dozen on Sunday, the Tarpons became the first team in Minor League Baseball to score 200 runs in 2021. Tampa enters today with an MiLB-best 218 runs scored (8.38/G), which is 26 more than next on the list: Low-A Delmarva (192 runs). No other team in the Southeast League has scored more than 160 runs (Bradenton). Anthony Volpe (23R) currently ranks 2nd in the league in runs scored, with Elijah Dunham (23R) ranking 3rd, Trevor Hauver (22R) ranking 4th, Andres Chaparro (20R) ranking 5th, Austin Wells (20R) tied for 6th, and Pat DeMarco (19R) ranking 9th.

NEW KIDS IN TOWN: Last week, INF Josh Smith was activated off the High-A Hudson Valley 7-Day Injured List and transferred to Tampa to make his 2021 debut. Ranked by Baseball America as the No. 26 prospect in the Yankees system, Smith, 23, has so far batted .273 (6-for-22) with 3HR, 8RBI, 8R and 3BB while going 3-for-3 in SB attempts in six games. RHP Beck Way, 21, also made his Tarpons debut last week in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Dunedin on 5/26. Drafted in the 4th round by the Yankees in 2020 out of Northwest Florida State Junior College, Way has so far logged a scoreless 2.2IP (3H, 3BB, 4K) over a pair of scoreless outings.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The Tarpons enter today leading the Southeast League in several categories, including runs (218), hits (237), RBI (196), doubles (58), home runs (33), AVG (.264), OBP (.384) and SLG (.455). The Tarpons have six players ranked among the top-10 RBI leaders in the league, including: Trevor Hauver (T-1st, 22RBI), Austin Wells (T-1st, 22RBI), Andres Chaparro (T-1st, 22RBI), Pat DeMarco (T-4th, 21RBI), Anthony Volpe (7th, 20RBI) and Elijah Dunham (T-8th, 19RBI).

