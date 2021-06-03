Trevor Hauver Named Southeast League Player of the Month
June 3, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons News Release
Tampa, Fla - The Southeast League announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month for the month of May, selecting Tarpons Infielder, Trevor Hauver.
Closing out the month of May, Hauver led the league with six (6) HR, 22 RBI, 50 TB, 27 BB, a .491 OBP, a .633 SLG and a 1.124 OPS. He was second in the league with 22 runs and fifth in the league with 25 hits and a .31 BA.
The 22-year-old was selected by the New York Yankees (AL) in the third round (99th overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Arizona State University.
