Trevor Hauver Named Southeast League Player of the Month

June 3, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons News Release







Tampa, Fla - The Southeast League announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month for the month of May, selecting Tarpons Infielder, Trevor Hauver.

Closing out the month of May, Hauver led the league with six (6) HR, 22 RBI, 50 TB, 27 BB, a .491 OBP, a .633 SLG and a 1.124 OPS. He was second in the league with 22 runs and fifth in the league with 25 hits and a .31 BA.

The 22-year-old was selected by the New York Yankees (AL) in the third round (99th overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Arizona State University.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.