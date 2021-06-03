Jupiter Splits Doubleheader to Open Series

The Jupiter Hammerheads and Palm Beach Cardinals split the doubleheader to open the series between the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium neighbors. The Hammerheads took the first game 3-2 after rain suspended Tuesday's contest. Then the Cardinals rallied and stole game two after a walk-off single in the seven-inning affair.

Eury Perez took the mound for the first game, but only went three innings on Tuesday night before Mother Nature flooded the field. The six-foot-eight righty allowed one hit and struck out three Cardinals in his brief outing. Fellow starter Dax Fulton picked up where Perez left off when the game resumed Wednesday afternoon. The Oklahoma native earned his first win of the season after going 4.2 innings and striking out six.

Edison Suriel and Andrew Nardi wrapped up the first game of the doubleheader. Nardi picked up his first save of the season after striking out the side in the bottom of the ninth.

The offense was powered by newcomer Arquimedes Cumana in the first game. The catcher/first baseman picked up his first two RBIs in his 2021 debut with the Hammerheads. Nasim Nunez also drove in a run on a fifth-inning double to left field.

Thirty minutes after the Hammerheads took game one, the first pitch was underway for game two. Even though it was a seven-inning game, there was plenty of action as the Cardinals hit a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh.

Jupiter's offense collected ten hits in the shortened affair. Victor Mesa Jr. picked up four of those hits by himself. The Cuban native also drove in two runs in the game. Thomas Rowan also had a big day at the plate. The former 20th round pick hit his first professional home run when he connected on a three-run blast in the top of the seventh inning. The righty finished with four RBIs.

Unfortunately, a Donvian Williams walk-off double drove in two runs for Palm Beach and spoiled the Hammerheads' plans of the doubleheader sweep.

The two teams that call Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will continue the series Thursday night. As always, Thursday will be a fun night at the ballpark as both Silver Sluggers and Thirsty Thursday will be in full swing.

