Mussels' Offense Stymied in 9-2 Loss to Tampa

June 28, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Tampa starting pitcher Josh Grosz stymied the Mussels' offense in the Tarpons' 9-2 victory at Hammond Stadium on Friday night.

Grosz (2-5) spun 6.1 scoreless innings, limiting Fort Myers (36-36, 5-2) to just two hits while striking out six.

After a scoreless first inning, Tampa (27-45, 3-3) got to Mussels' starter Charlee Soto (0-3) in the second. Jackson Castillo began the inning with a double to right, coming around to score on an RBI single from Willy Montero. Montero would then touch the plate after a Tomas Frick double to left to make it 2-0 Tarpons.

Tampa would add on an inning later, with Roderick Arias coming around to score on a Montero RBI single after drawing a walk to begin the third. One batter later, Coby Morales laced a two-run double to right to move the score to 5-0.

Soto was charged with five runs on six hits across 3.1 innings.

Both teams were held scoreless across the fourth and fifth innings, but Tampa again touched up the scoreboard in the sixth. Daury Arias poked a 55.8 mph single through the left side of the infield, picking up a pair of runs batted in. Enmanuel Tejeda then got in on the action, driving in another run with a single of his own. The final Tampa run of the night came on a Dylan Jasso RBI groundout to extend the Tarpons' lead to 9-0 in the sixth inning.

Fort Myers wouldn't be shut out though, with Carlos Aguiar drawing a walk and coming around to score the first Mussels' run of the night on a Yohander Martinez double down the left field line. Nick Lucky then singled up the middle to plate Martinez, but that was all the Fort Myers offense could muster in the defeat.

The Mussels will be back in action Saturday at 6:05 p.m. as Fort Myers sends Jose Olivares (2-1, 2.55) to the mound to square off against Tampa's Cade Smith (3-5, 3.94). Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

