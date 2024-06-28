Bennett Bashes in Two Runs in Weather-Shortened Win

June 28, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Pierce Bennett drove in two runs on his birthday to help the Clearwater Beach Dogs (45-28, 2-5), to their first win of the series, a 5-2 victory over the Bradenton Marauders (34-39, 5-2) in six innings on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers return on Saturday to continue the series

Devin Saltiban took the first pitch he saw from Marauders starter Aaron Shortridge back up the middle for a one-out single in the first inning. He stole second during the next at-bat and an errant throw by Bradenton's backstop Abrahan Gutierrez ended up in centerfield, allowing Saltiban to head to third base. On the very next pitch, Bennett hit a line drive to right field deep enough for Saltiban to tag and score on a sacrifice fly and open the scoring for the Beach Dogs.

A two-run home run in the top of the third inning gave the Marauders their first lead at 2-1. Jordan Viars lined a single to right with one out in the third and moved to second when Saltiban drew a one-out walk. Both moved up on a wild pitch from Shortridge before Bennett tied the game with a single. With two outs in the frame, Bryson Ware laced a double to left centerfield, plating two runs and giving the Beach Dogs a 4-2 lead.

With two outs in the fourth inning, Avery Owusu-Asiedu extended the Beach Dogs lead to three runs with a solo home run off Marauders reliever Connor Oliver. The game paused for a rain delay and was called early due to rain after the conclusion of the sixth inning with the Threshers taking a 5-2 victory.

Wen Hui Pan struck out four in 2.0 scoreless and hitless frames of a no-decision. Josh Bortka (2-2) struck out two batters and allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in 1.0 inning but took the victory. Brandon Beckel struck out two and allowed one hit and one walk in 3.0 shutout frames to earn the save.

Pan has not allowed a run over his last 11.0 innings as a Thresher dating back to last season...Beckel earned his first career save...It was the first three-inning save of the season for Clearwater...The Threshers are 2-1 as the Beach Dogs this season...Owusu-Asiedu has hit two of his four homers at BayCare Ballpark...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Bradenton Marauders on Saturday, June 29...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at BayCare Ballpark...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

Florida State League Stories from June 28, 2024

