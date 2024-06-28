Tortugas Finish off Homestand with Independence Day Festivities and More

June 28, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - The Daytona Tortugas continue their homestand at Jackie Robinson Ballpark Monday, July 1 against the St. Lucie Mets, the Florida State League Class-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Among the highlights are the biggest fireworks show of the year, Girl Scout Night, Belly Buster Monday and more!

Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach on Monday, July 1, for a Belly Buster Monday presented by Little Caesar's. A long-standing fan favorite will move to Monday for the start of the three game homestand, starting at just $17, patrons will receive a wristband and may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at the concession stands all evening long. Girl Scouts across Volusia County are invited to join us for Girl Scout Night. Scouts will have the opportunity to earn a special Tortugas scorekeeping patch. Union workers of Volusia County can enjoy an exclusive ticket offer using the code UNION at checkout. The first 1,000 fans in the gates will receive free chicken tender coupons courtesy of Huey Magoos. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Tortugas turn the ballpark pink on Tuesday, July 2, with Breast Cancer Awareness Night. The Tortugas will don unique pink-clad uniforms that feature 75 names of local survivors and fighters of breast cancer throughout the jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night presented by Progressive Medical Research is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 55-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. Pick up your bingo cards on the riverwalk and get ready to win some prizes! Taco Tuesday returns with options at the concession stands starting at just $3. The first 1,000 fans in the gates will receive free chicken tender coupons courtesy of Huey Magoos. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Our homestand comes to a close with our Independence Day festivities on Wednesday, July 3 as the Tortugas will don patriotic themed jerseys that will be auctioned off later in the season. Come celebrate America's birthday at the Jack with patriotic food and drink specials in concession stands. Fans are encouraged to stick around after the game as the biggest fireworks show of the year will light up the sky at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The first 1,000 fans in the gates will also receive free chicken tender coupons courtesy of Huey Magoos. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 28, 2024

Tortugas Finish off Homestand with Independence Day Festivities and More - Daytona Tortugas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.