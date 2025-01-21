Daytona Tortugas Release 2025 Schedule

January 21, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.- In conjunction with the Florida State League and Major League Baseball, the Daytona Tortugas have released their schedule for the 2025 season, the historic tenth season of Tortugas baseball.

The Tortugas are scheduled to play 132 games: 66 home and 66 away. They will open the 2025 campaign at historic Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Friday, April 4 and end the season on Sunday, September 7.

Highlights include the home opener on Friday, April 4 against the Bradenton Marauders, a home tilt on Friday, July 4 vs. the St. Lucie Mets, and the home finale on Sunday, August 31 vs. the Clearwater Threshers.

Two extra-long homestands will be hosted at The Jack, as the Tortugas will welcome in the Tampa Tarpons and St. Lucie Mets for a 12-game homestand from May 6-18, and then St. Lucie and the Jupiter Hammerheads for a nine-game run from July 4-13 leading into the four-day All-Star break.

The Tortugas will welcome eight of the nine other Florida State League opponents to The Jack, as every team except for the Dunedin Blue Jays will make the trek to Daytona Beach. Likewise, the Tortugas will travel to every other FSL city this season except Tampa.

Against their FSL East Division rivals, the Tortugas will face Jupiter 30 times (15 home, 15 away), St. Lucie 30 times (15 home, 15 away), and Palm Beach 24 times (12 home, 12 away).

As for the West Division, Daytona will face Clearwater 12 times (6 home, 6 away), Bradenton 9 times (3 home, 6 away),, Ft. Myers 9 times (6 home, 3 away), Lakeland 9 times (3 home, 6 away), Tampa 6 times (all home), and Dunedin 3 times (all away).

The Daytona Tortugas will celebrate their tenth season at historic Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2025. "The Jack" is a historic venue on the National Register of Historic Places and was recently designated a National Historic Landmark.

Season and group tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now by calling the Tortugas box office at 386-257-3172 or by visiting the Tortugas front office during normal business hours. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.