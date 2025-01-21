Seth Feldman to Lead Mighty Mussels' Coaching Staff in 2025

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Minnesota Twins have announced their minor league coaching assignments Tuesday, including the full staff for the 2025 Mighty Mussels.

Seth Feldman has been named the club's manager for 2025, just the second manager of the Mussels' era. Brian Meyer has been assigned as manager for High-A Cedar Rapids after putting together four straight winning seasons as the team's skipper.

Feldman takes over the helm of the Mighty Mussels after five seasons of managing Twins' affiliates at the complex level. After two seasons leading the DSL Twins bookending the pandemic, the Wisconsin native managed the FCL Twins for the past three years.

"It's an exciting opportunity," Feldman said. "At the end of the day, it's all about taking care of the players and making sure we do everything we can to help them and push them forward in their careers. We're ready to get to work."

Posting a winning percentage above .450 in all three seasons, the 32-year-old oversaw the development of many of the Twins' key prospects while working with most former and current Mussels' players. Seth also played an integral role in player development during spring training, extended spring training and instructional league.

Prior to his time in the Minnesota organization, Feldman coached at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Hitting .358 over a three-year career at UW-La Crosse (D-3), Feldman was immediately hired as an assistant coach and catching instructor upon graduation. He remained on staff until he was signed by the Twins prior to the 2019 season.

The Mussels' staff will include three returners from 2024 - hitting coach Luis Reyes, pitching coach Richard Salazar, and strength and conditioning coach Matt Anti.

Reyes returns to lead the Fort Myers hitters for his third season. He led the Mussels' offense to the second-best slugging percentage (.363) in the Florida State League last season. In 2023, he helped Fort Myers' hitters set the franchise record with 103 home runs while leading the Florida State League in slugging percentage (.388). Responsible for the team's base running, he guided the Mussels to 173 stolen bases (1.4 SB/G) and an 81 percent success rate.

Before his time with the Mussels, Reyes was a coach for the FCL Twins in 2022. Prior to being hired by Minnesota in December of 2021, Reyes coached eight seasons at four different colleges in the Midwest.

Salazar enters his eighth year as a pitching coach in the Minnesota Twins' organization and his third with the Mighty Mussels. He spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with High-A Cedar Rapids. In 2023, Rich tutored Mussels' pitchers to the best opponents' batting average (.234) in the Florida State League, with the staff finishing top-4 in the league in ERA (4.44) and WHIP (1.38).

Born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela, Salazar came to the United States to pitch for Miami Dade College before getting drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 13th Round in 2001. From there, Salazar embarked on a 17-year minor league journey that brought him to various parts of the globe.

Anti returns to the Mussels for his third year as the club's strength and conditioning coach. He joined the Twins' organization in 2022 after six years at four different Division I universities. He spent the previous year at the University of Pittsburgh, training their softball, wrestling and volleyball teams. In 2020-21, Anti worked at Mississippi State University, working with the softball and track and field programs.

While in graduate school, he trained the football team at West Virginia University. His first college experience came at Air Force, where he worked with the boxing and rifle teams from 2016-2018. Anti earned his B.S. in Exercise and Sport Science from Western Colorado University in 2016.

The 2025 Mighty Mussels' coaching staff will introduce five newcomers - hitting coach Andrew Parks, pitching coach Anders Dzurak, lead athletic trainer Charysse Berkowski, athletic trainer Thaddeus Hayes and coordinator, baseball technology Jeremy Miranda.

Parks enters his first year in the Twins' organization in 2025. Parks had worked as a hitting instructor at three different training facilities since graduating from Medaille College in Buffalo, New York in 2019.

The Pennsylvania native spent the previous two years working at the Florida Baseball Ranch in Lakeland, Florida, serving as a full-time hitting coordinator. Prior to his time in Florida, Parks coached at 108 Performance in Orange County, California. After college, Parks was the lead instructor at the Carmen Fusco Training Center in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

Dzurak joins the Mussels' coaching staff after spending five years on the academy side of the Twins' Fort Myers complex. For three years, Dzurak headed up the Twins' rehabilitation program for injured pitchers. Beginning in 2023, he became a pitching coach for the FCL Twins, working with many of the Mussels' hurlers that will take the mound in 2025.

Prior to being hired by Minnesota, Dzurak coached at five different small colleges throughout various corners of Twins Territory. After a playing career at Division III St. Olaf, which earned him a pair of summers in the Northwoods League, Dzurak coached at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota. After one year at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, he spent two seasons back at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. He then moved on to Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota before landing a gig with Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa.

Berkowski joins the Twins' organization after three seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization. She spent the 2021 season as an athletic training intern with the Chicago Cubs.

Hayes spent the last two years at the Twins' complex in Fort Myers after serving as the Mussels' assistant trainer in 2022. He is a graduate of Sterling College in Kansas.

Miranda enters his first year with the Mighty Mussels, having spent the last two seasons as a coordinator, baseball technology at the Fort Myers complex. He earned his Bachelor's in Statistics from Iowa State University in 2020, while also working with the Cyclones' softball team.

Andrew Pagliughi returns for his fifth season as the team's clubhouse manager.

The Mussels' home opener is set for Tuesday, April 8. First pitch against the Tampa Tarpons (NYY) is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

