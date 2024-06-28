Tortugas and Hammerheads Postponed on Friday

June 28, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Friday night, June 28th's game between the Daytona Tortugas and Jupiter Hammerheads has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader of two seven-inning games on Saturday, June 29 beginning at 5:00 p.m. with the second game to follow approximately 40 minutes following the conclusion of game one. All tickets to Friday's game may be redeemed for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining Tortugas home game in the 2024 regular season.

Military Appreciation Weekend continues tomorrow with free tickets for active-duty military and veterans, plus we pay tribute to a famous fictional veteran with a specialty t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans through the gates on Saturday. Games will open at 4:00 with first pitch will at 5:00 p.m. Pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network, MiLB.tv, and Bally Live with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, beginning at 4:50 p.m.

